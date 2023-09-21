Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Centre says Canada 'safe haven for terrorists' amid row; Curfew reinforced in Manipur as mob tries to storm police station

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 15:03 IST

Centre says Canada needs to look at its reputation as 'safe haven for terrorists'

India on Thursday said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed these as 'politically motivated'.

Manipur violence: Mobs try to storm police stations over arrest of 5 youths, curfew reimposed

More than 10 people were injured when Manipur security forces fired tear gas shells on protesters for trying to storm police stations and court arrest demanding the unconditional release of the five arrested youths on Thursday.

India temporarily suspends visa services for Canadians

India on Thursday 'suspended till further notice' its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the United States.

Police complaint against Assam CM for 'hate speech' against Sonia Gandhi

Senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged “hateful statement” such as Lok Sabha MP and former party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence should be burnt.

Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh, aka Sukha Duneke, killed in Winnipeg

Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

Give us water or poison: Mandya farmers protest releasing of Cauvery waters to TN

The farmers of Mandya district intensified protests as soon as the Supreme Court issued a verdict upholding the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) directions of releasing 5,000 cusec to Tamil Nadu, up to September 28.

Condom-shy India arouses interest of global contraceptive makers

Global contraceptive makers are betting on condom-shy India becoming their biggest growth market, following the blockbuster IPO of a domestic prophylactic maker just weeks after the UN said the country would become the most populous by mid-year.

Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal resigns; Aparna Iyer named new finance chief

Indian IT services provider Wipro said on Thursday that Jatin Dalal has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities after more than two decades with the company.

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to reestablish communication

With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO is now gearing up to try to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments.

(Published 21 September 2023, 15:03 IST)
