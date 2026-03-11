<h2>Country's crude oil supplies remain secure, 2 LNG cargoes enroute to India: Centre amid LPG crisis</h2>.<p>Crude oil is being sourced from non-Strait of Hormuz routes; supplies secured more than those that were disrupted, the ministry said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/countrys-crude-oil-supplies-remain-secure-2-lng-cargoes-enroute-to-india-centre-amid-lpg-crisis-3927985">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker defeated by voice vote in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Amid protests by the opposition seeking an apology from Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/resolution-seeking-removal-of-om-birla-as-speaker-defeated-by-voice-vote-in-lok-sabha-3928027">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Right to die with dignity': Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for 32-year-old man in coma for 13 years</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over a decade, in a first such order, on a plea by his family members, after noting they have exhausted every effort to care for him and continued to do so with unwavering dedication. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/right-to-die-with-dignity-supreme-court-allows-passive-euthanasia-for-32-year-old-man-in-coma-for-13-years-3927540">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Hard landing': Nose wheels of Air India Express plane detach at Phuket airport; flight operations suspended</h2>.<p>An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX plane made a suspected hard landing at the Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, which led to two of its nose wheels getting detached. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hard-landing-nose-wheels-of-air-india-express-plane-detach-at-phuket-airport-flight-operations-suspended-3927607">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Thai ship struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz; 20 sailors rescued amid fire & smoke, three crew missing</h2>.<p>A Thailand carrier travelling in the Strait of Hormuz was attacked Wednesday with unknown projectiles. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/thailand-says-3-crew-missing-after-ship-hit-by-projectiles-in-strait-of-hormuz-3927804">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict | 'Forcing our hand': Iran warns tech firms including Google and Microsoft of attacks</h2>.<p>As the tensions in West Asia continue, Iran on Wednesday warned that it will target economic, banking and tech parks linked to the US and Israel in the region. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-will-target-us-israeli-economic-and-banking-interests-in-region-state-media-reports-3927723">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Avoid panic booking': Karnataka minister Muniyappa says no LPG shortage, commercial supply likely to face strain</h2>.<p>Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in Karnataka but the supply of commercial cylinders will face disruption. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-shortage-of-domestic-lpg-in-karnataka-commercial-supply-faces-strain-minister-muniyappa-3927694">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No knowledge': Disassociate three experts who drafted controversial chapter in NCERT Class 8 book, Supreme Court tells govt</h2>.<p>Supreme Court of India has directed the Centre, States and universities to forthwith disassociate three experts who drafted controversial chapter in NCERT class 8 book. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-knowledge-disassociate-three-experts-who-drafted-controversial-chapter-in-ncert-class-8-book-supreme-court-tells-govt-3927580">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala sees political drama as CM Vijayan, state ministers skip PM Modi's programme</h2>.<p>Kerala on Wednesday witnessed high political drama with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers keeping off from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in the state by expressing displeasure over excluding public works minister P A Mohammed Riyas from the event. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-sees-political-drama-as-cm-vijayan-state-ministers-skip-pm-modis-programme-3927458">Read more</a></p>.<h2>The dark side of India’s digital gold rush</h2>.<p>Everyone from legacy banks and duopolistic airlines to venture-backed startups is gaming the digital interface to extract a psychological tax. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-dark-side-of-indias-digital-gold-rush-3927754">Read more</a></p>