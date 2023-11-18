DH Evening Brief: Centre says no safe harbour immunity for online platforms if no steps taken against deepfakes; TN Assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Government will soon meet social media platforms on the deepfake issue, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, asserting that the safe harbour immunity clause will not apply if platforms do not take adequate steps to remove deepfakes.
Read more
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday re-adopted 10 Bills returned by State Governor RN Ravi recently.
Read more
Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Read more
A new auger machine arrives at the site where road workers are trapped in a tunnel after a portion of it collapsed, in Uttarkashi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Attempts to rescue 40 labourers who were trapped after the collapse of a portion of an under construction tunnel on the Yamunotri (origin of river Yamuna) National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was halted after the machine being used for drilling developed snag on Friday evening.
Read more
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Haryana government will move the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing a law that provided 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.
Read more
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi can try as much as he wants but the Congress will retain its government in Rajasthan, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Saturday.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Nagaur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the two are only pretending to join hands for elections and there has been no reconciliation despite a hundred handshakes.
Read more
Traffic plies on a road, on a smoggy morning, in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Centre on Saturday ordered the revocation of a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital following an improvement air quality in the region due to favourable wind speed and direction.
Read more
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh with European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.
Read more
Representative image of a bad road condition.
Credit: iStock Photo
A 25-year-old woman died while being taken to a rural hospital on a charpoy by her family after ambulances and local vehicles denied service due to the poor condition of a road connecting her village in West Bengal's Malda district with the medical establishment, officials said on Saturday.