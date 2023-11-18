JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Centre says no safe harbour immunity for online platforms if no steps taken against deepfakes; TN Assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Guv

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 14:05 IST

Safe harbour immunity to online platforms won't apply if they don't take steps against deepfakes: Centre

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Government will soon meet social media platforms on the deepfake issue, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, asserting that the safe harbour immunity clause will not apply if platforms do not take adequate steps to remove deepfakes.

TN Assembly re-adopts 10 bills returned by Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday re-adopted 10 Bills returned by State Governor RN Ravi recently.

Varanasi court gives 10-day time to ASI to submit survey report on Gyanvapi

Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on hold after snag in machine

A new auger machine arrives at the site where road workers are trapped in a tunnel after a portion of it collapsed, in Uttarkashi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Attempts to rescue 40 labourers who were trapped after the collapse of a portion of an under construction tunnel on the Yamunotri (origin of river Yamuna) National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was halted after the machine being used for drilling developed snag on Friday evening.

Haryana govt to move SC against quashing of law on 75% quota in private jobs for locals: Dy CM Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Haryana government will move the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing a law that provided 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.

PM Modi can try as much as he wants, Congress will retain govt in Rajasthan: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can try as much as he wants but the Congress will retain its government in Rajasthan, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Saturday.

Century of handshakes in 5 yrs but no reconciliation, only pretending to join hands: Modi's jibe at Gehlot & Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Nagaur.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the two are only pretending to join hands for elections and there has been no reconciliation despite a hundred handshakes.


Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

Traffic plies on a road, on a smoggy morning, in New Delhi. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre on Saturday ordered the revocation of a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital following an improvement air quality in the region due to favourable wind speed and direction.

Only Palestinian Authority can run post-war Gaza: EU's Foreign Policy Chief

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh with European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

Woman dies en route to hospital after ambulances deny service due to 'bad road condition' in Bengal

Representative image of a bad road condition.

Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old woman died while being taken to a rural hospital on a charpoy by her family after ambulances and local vehicles denied service due to the poor condition of a road connecting her village in West Bengal's Malda district with the medical establishment, officials said on Saturday.


(Published 18 November 2023, 14:05 IST)
