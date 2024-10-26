Home
DH Evening Brief: Centre says social media platforms must take action on hoax bomb threats; AAP alleges conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 13:30 IST

Comments
AAP alleges conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal after ex-Delhi CM attacked by 'BJP goons'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him. Read more

BJP names 22 candidates for Maharashtra polls in its second list

BJP released its second list of 22 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Read more

7 Punjab cops, including 2 DSPs, suspended over Lawrence Bishnoi interview while in jail

The Punjab Police has suspended seven personnel, including two deputy superintendent rank officers, in connection with an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in police custody. Read more

New Zealand win second Test by 113 runs, India lose first home series in 12 years

India crashed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years with Mitchel Santner yet again exposing their frailties against quality spin bowling as the crushing 113-run defeat in the second match enervated the team's pole position in the World Test Championship. Read more

ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering probe into "black marketing" of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concerts. Read more

Rs 1 crore and 4 years' research later, Indian 'forcibly' transferred to master's course from PhD by Oxford University

An Indian student was allegedly "forcibly transferred" from her PhD programme to a master's level course by the University of Oxford. Read more

From 'dirty' to 'yummy': Youtuber changes Chinese woman's perception of Indian food

A YouTuber, who goes by the name of 'Passenger Paramvir', has changed the views of a Chinese woman who believed that Indian food is bad, according to a video that is going viral on social media. Watch video

Published 26 October 2024, 13:30 IST
