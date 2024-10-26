DH Evening Brief: Centre says social media platforms must take action on hoax bomb threats; AAP alleges conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal

AAP alleges conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal after ex-Delhi CM attacked by 'BJP goons'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him. Read more
BJP names 22 candidates for Maharashtra polls in its second list
BJP released its second list of 22 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Read more
7 Punjab cops, including 2 DSPs, suspended over Lawrence Bishnoi interview while in jail
The Punjab Police has suspended seven personnel, including two deputy superintendent rank officers, in connection with an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in police custody. Read more
New Zealand win second Test by 113 runs, India lose first home series in 12 years
India crashed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years with Mitchel Santner yet again exposing their frailties against quality spin bowling as the crushing 113-run defeat in the second match enervated the team's pole position in the World Test Championship. Read more
ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raids
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering probe into "black marketing" of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concerts. Read more
Rs 1 crore and 4 years' research later, Indian 'forcibly' transferred to master's course from PhD by Oxford University
An Indian student was allegedly "forcibly transferred" from her PhD programme to a master's level course by the University of Oxford. Read more
From 'dirty' to 'yummy': Youtuber changes Chinese woman's perception of Indian food
A YouTuber, who goes by the name of 'Passenger Paramvir', has changed the views of a Chinese woman who believed that Indian food is bad, according to a video that is going viral on social media. Watch video
Published 26 October 2024, 13:30 IST