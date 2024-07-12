Home
DH Evening Brief | Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 14:12 IST

Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; Congress hits back with June 4 as ‘Modi Mukti Diwas’

In what is seen as a response to the Opposition I.N.D.I.A.’s campaign centred around Constitution that damaged the BJP’s prospects, the Narendra Modi government on Friday declared June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ (Day of Murder of Constitution) to pay tributes to those who fought against the gross abuse of power during Emergency.

Delhi excise 'scam': Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in ED case, refers issues on arrest to larger bench

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail as it referred to the questions arising out of his arrest in a money laundering case, for consideration before a larger bench.

India's retail inflation rises to 5.08% in July

Retail inflation increased to 5.08 per cent in June as kitchen items became dearer, according to government data released on Friday.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding spectacle gets political with Modi posters

The wedding of a scion from India's ultra-wealthy Ambani family - much in the news for its opulent celebrations and VIP-studded guest list - has suddenly developed more political overtones with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now lining the road to the venue.

'Bring Aadhar to meet me,' says Kangana Ranaut to people of Mandi, draws Congress ire

BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut and (inset) Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh

Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has asked the people of her constituency to bring their Aadhaar cards with them if they want to meet her, drawing criticism from the Congress party.

Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, two IPS officers booked in 'attempt to murder' case

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.

'Winning and losing happen in life': Rahul Gandhi urges supporters not to be 'nasty' towards Smriti Irani

Rahul Gandhi(L) and Smriti Irani.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked party leaders and workers to "refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty" towards former BJP Smriti Irani, saying humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness and not strength.

Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray, says NDA govt may not last long

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.

Polling ends for Maharashtra council elections; all 274 MLAs cast their votes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote for the State Legislative Council elections, in Mumbai.

Amid threat of cross-voting, polling for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council concluded at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex on Friday afternoon.

'Prachanda’ loses vote of confidence in Parliament, K P Sharma Oli set to be new PM

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday lost a vote of confidence in Parliament after coalition partner CPN-UML withdrew its support to him, a development that will lead to the formation of a new government led by ex-premier K P Sharma Oli.


Published 12 July 2024, 14:12 IST
