DH Evening Brief | Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal

In what is seen as a response to the Opposition I.N.D.I.A.’s campaign centred around Constitution that damaged the BJP’s prospects, the Narendra Modi government on Friday declared June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ (Day of Murder of Constitution) to pay tributes to those who fought against the gross abuse of power during Emergency.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail as it referred to the questions arising out of his arrest in a money laundering case, for consideration before a larger bench.
Retail inflation increased to 5.08 per cent in June as kitchen items became dearer, according to government data released on Friday.
The wedding of a scion from India's ultra-wealthy Ambani family - much in the news for its opulent celebrations and VIP-studded guest list - has suddenly developed more political overtones with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now lining the road to the venue.
BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut and (inset) Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh
PTI Photos
Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has asked the people of her constituency to bring their Aadhaar cards with them if they want to meet her, drawing criticism from the Congress party.
Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Credit: PTI Photo
Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi(L) and Smriti Irani.
Credit: PTI File Photos
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked party leaders and workers to "refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty" towards former BJP Smriti Irani, saying humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness and not strength.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote for the State Legislative Council elections, in Mumbai.
Amid threat of cross-voting, polling for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council concluded at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex on Friday afternoon.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday lost a vote of confidence in Parliament after coalition partner CPN-UML withdrew its support to him, a development that will lead to the formation of a new government led by ex-premier K P Sharma Oli.
