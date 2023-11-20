DH Evening Brief | Chandrababu Naidu gets regular bail in skill development case; Pro-Khalistani leader Pannun, SFJ booked by NIA over threat to Air India

Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu gets regular bail in Skill Development Corporation scam case
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.
Pro-Khalistani leader Pannun, SFJ booked by NIA over threat to Air India passengers
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a case against designated terrorist G S Pannun and his banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for issuing threats to passengers flying Air India.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC challenging summons in defamation complaint
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami.
At least 2 dead as under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana
Two migrant workers died, and seven others were injured when a concrete slab and a compound wall of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad area here on Monday, police said.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers insert 6-inch pipe through rubble to send food to trapped workers
Rescuers on Monday pushed through a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, a breakthrough that will help them supply larger quantities of food and other essentials to 41 workers trapped for eight days.
Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana remanded to judicial custody till December 2
The Second Additional District & Sessions Court, on Monday, remanded Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana to judicial custody till December 2 in the second Pocso case registered against him.
Two Kukis killed by Meitei insurgents in Manipur's Kangpokpi, alleges tribal body
Two persons belonging to Kuki-Zo community were allegedly killed in an ambush by Meitei insurgents in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), an organization representing the Kukis, have said.
Siddaramaiah government completes six months in office, showcases introduction of key poll promises
As his government completed six months in office on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his administration has taken decisive steps to reduce corruption and initiated thorough investigations in various cases.
SC flags issue of 'pick and choose' by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium for transfer of judges
The Supreme Court on Monday flagged the issue of 'pick and choose' by the Centre in clearing the collegium's recommendations for transferring high court judges and said this does not send a good signal.
Indian team thanks PM Modi for words of solace after World Cup defeat
Crestfallen after losing the World Cup trophy match on Sunday night, the Indian cricket team had the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his commiserations.
