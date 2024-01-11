DH Evening Brief: China backs Maldives amid row with India; Mamata writes to One Nation One Election panel calling the idea 'unconstitutional'

Firmly oppose external interference: China backs Maldives amid row with India
China on Thursday said that it "firmly opposes external interference" in the internal affairs of the Maldives and supports the island nation in upholding its sovereignty and independence as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu concluded his maiden visit.
Read more
'Unconstitutional': Mamata writes to Kovind-led panel against Modi govt's 'One Nation, One Election' push
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday told the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel that it is opposed to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, claiming that the “covert” design is to change the country's Parliamentary system into Presidential system.
Read more
RBI Guv warns against ‘algorithm-based’ lending by banks
Indian financial institutions must guard against relying on algorithms and artificial intelligence to assess customers for loans, central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Read more
6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan; tremors felt in north India
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on Thursday with tremors rippling through parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.
Read more
Ram, Love Jihad: Nayanthara's film 'Annapoorani' lands in trouble for 'hurting' religious sentiments
Activists of two right wing outfits have filed separate complaints here against actor Nayanthara and others associated with her newly-released film Annapoorani, alleging that certain scenes in it hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.
Read more
'It hurt sentiments of Kannadigas': Siddaramaiah asks Rajnath to allow Karnataka tableau for R-Day parade
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to allow the state to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day parade at 'Kartavya Path' this year.
Read more
Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as vehicle meets with accident in J&K's Anantnag
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday had a narrow escape after her vehicle met with an accident in Sangam area in southern Anantnag district.
Read more
India opt to bowl against Afghanistan in first T20I; no Yashasvi Jaiswal
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first T20 International on Thursday.
Read more
Differences crop up among 'Shankaracharyas' on Ram temple consecration ceremony
Sharp differences have cropped up among the four 'shankaracharyas', the top proponents of Hinduism and religious heads in the country, over organising and attending the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22 with at least two of them publicly criticising the organisers.
Read more
Like Nehru did with Somnath Temple: Himanta slams Congress for declining Ayodhya invite
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Congress was given an opportunity to 'reduce its sin' but with the party declining the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, history will continue to judge it as 'anti-Hindu'.
Read more
South Africa at World Court accuses Israel of genocidal acts and apartheid
South Africa on Thursday said Israel is subjecting the Palestinian people to apartheid and genocidal acts, at the opening of hearings in a case it brought against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Read more