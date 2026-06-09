DH Evening Brief | CID storms Mamata Banerjee's residence in forged signature case; 10 held for gang-rape of Karnataka woman

<h2>CID storms Mamata Banerjee's residence in forged signature case; officers blocked at entrance</h2>.<p>As trouble mounts for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, a team of CID officers reached her Kalighat residence on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the 'forged signature controversy' that has triggered an unprecedented split in the party.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/cid-storms-mamata-banerjees-residence-in-forged-signature-row-officers-blocked-at-entrance-4032796">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested</h2>.<p>The survivor was taken to an isolated agricultural farm near the village where the group of men gang-raped her after she became unconscious.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/woman-drugged-gang-raped-in-channagiri-taluk-in-karnatakas-davangere-10-arrested-4032745">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No end to D K Shivakumar trouble? Krishna Byre Gowda yet to take charge as clarity eludes Bengaluru development portfolio</h2>.<p>Four days after being given the Bengaluru development ministerial portfolio, Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda is yet to formally assume charge, with indications that he is unhappy over the limited scope of the department. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/no-end-to-d-k-shivakumar-trouble-krishna-byre-gowda-yet-to-take-charge-as-clarity-eludes-bengaluru-development-portfolio-4032252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Entire family perishes as ailing patriarch dies days after Delhi hotel fire kills 8 of his kin</h2>.<p>The family, on the day tragedy stuck, was supposed to meet the senior most Aggarwal at the hospital sometime around 11:30 am and was having breakfast when the fire started.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/entire-family-perishes-as-ailing-patriarch-dies-days-after-delhi-hotel-fire-kills-8-of-his-kin-4032793">Read more</a></p>.<h2>15+ dowry deaths daily in India: Why social media diverts the debate to ‘men’s rights’</h2>.<p>From Twisha Sharma to Atul Subhash, recent marital tragedies are being reduced to online battlegrounds. Psychologists and legal experts explain the 'whataboutism' distorting India's domestic violence crisis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/15-dowry-deaths-daily-in-india-why-social-media-diverts-the-debate-to-mens-rights-4032655">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Hold Pakistan accountable for human rights abuses': India urges global community after PoK violence</h2>.<p>India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/hold-pakistan-accountable-for-human-rights-abuses-india-urges-global-community-after-pok-violence-4032837">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vizag steel plant blaze: Sliding gate failure suspected as trigger for fire, raw material quality under lens</h2>.<p>Alongside RINL's internal investigation, a three-member external inquiry committee led by the Director-in-Charge of SAIL's Bokaro plant has been constituted to probe the incident.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/vizag-steel-plant-blaze-sliding-gate-failure-suspected-as-trigger-for-fire-raw-material-quality-under-lens-4032922">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | US has revoked ticket allocation for fans: Iran FA</h2>.<p>Team Melli's team's participation in the World Cup has already been complicated by the escalating tensions with Trump administration.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-us-has-revoked-ticket-allocation-for-fans-iran-fa-newsalert-4032614">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's gold tariff hike fuels smuggling revival; squeezes banks, refiners</h2>.<p>India's sharp increase in gold import tariffs is fuelling a resurgence in smuggling that could exceed 100 metric tons this year, as soaring grey market margins allow smugglers to undercut banks and refiners of the precious metal, industry officials said. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-gold-tariff-hike-fuels-smuggling-revival-squeezes-banks-refiners-4032713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar takes bite of apple, throws it at supporters; video goes viral</h2>.<p>As the CM reached Harohalli village, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him. He then plucked an apple from a massive apple garland, took a bite and tossed the remaining fruit into the cheering crowd. The CM did the same with another apple before waving at the crowd.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-d-k-shivakumar-takes-bite-of-apple-throws-it-at-supporters-video-goes-viral-4032506">Read more</a></p>