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DH Evening Brief | CJP founder vows to intensify protest if Pradhan not sacked; Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

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Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India News

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