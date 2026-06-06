DH Evening Brief | CJP founder vows to intensify protest if Pradhan not sacked; Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

<h2>CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked</h2>.<p>Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday vowed to intensify its protest by holding one next weekend if Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan fails to resign by then, as hundreds of students and quite a few parents and teachers joined the demonstration here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-vows-to-intensify-protests-if-dharmendra-pradhan-is-not-sacked-4029893">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to Asian Games, UK tour squads</h2>.<p>Shreyas Iyer has taken over the reigns of the India's T20I team from World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav as the BCCI looks ahead at the 2028 World Cup and the Olympics.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/shreyas-iyer-replaces-suryakumar-yadav-as-t20i-captain-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-added-to-asian-games-uk-tour-squad-4029616">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I have not lost patience': Ramalinga Reddy says he will wait for Congress leadership's call on portfolio row</h2>.<p>Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said he would wait for the Congress high command and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to decide the way forward amid the controversy surrounding his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-have-not-lost-patience-ramalinga-reddy-says-he-will-wait-congress-leaderships-call-on-portfolio-row-4029621">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Govt mandates standard packaging sizes for edible oils to ease price comparison for consumers</h2>.<p>The Department of Consumer Affairs has set standard pack sizes for edible oils under the Legal Metrology framework. This aims to help buyers compare prices across brands more easily and decide their purchasing decisions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/govt-mandates-standard-packaging-sizes-for-edible-oils-to-ease-price-comparison-for-consumers-4029757">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Mother, live-in partner booked for murder of five-year-old girl</h2>.<p>Kadugodi police have arrested a 40-year-old realtor for allegedly murdering a five-year-old girl in Seegehalli. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-mother-live-in-partner-booked-for-murder-of-five-year-old-girl-4029611">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Potential threats of sanctions to India would boomerang under PM Modi': Russian President Vladimir Putin</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an attempt to undermine India's sovereignty through "threats of sanctions" would “boomerang immediately” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/potential-threats-of-sanctions-to-india-would-boomerang-under-pm-modi-russian-president-vladimir-putin-4029681">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not right to mock them as cockroaches': Uddhav Thackeray backs CJP protest</h2>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed support for thousands of young protesters agitating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over examination-related grievances, warning the government against trivialising their concerns and ignoring growing anger among the country's youth.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/not-right-to-mock-them-as-cockroaches-uddhav-thackeray-backs-cjp-protest-4029821">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Singapore blocks social media posts attacking Indian community</h2>.<p>The Singapore government on Saturday ordered three social media platforms to block access to 14 posts, likely originating from China, which targeted the Indian community and “undermine” the country’s “model of multiculturalism”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/singapore-blocks-social-media-posts-attacking-indian-community-4029685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>First AI-designed vaccine passed its maiden human trial</h2>.<p>A team of scientists at the University of Cambridge have put a vaccine designed by artificial intelligence to human use and have found it to pass the trial without many side effects.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/first-ai-designed-vaccine-passed-its-maiden-human-trial-4029684">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AR Rahman to perform live at Attari Border on June 7 in historic tribute to BSF bravehearts</h2>.<p>The Attari Border is set to host 'Jai Ho' on June 7th, a special musical tribute led by AR Rahman for the heroes of the BSF, presented by the team behind Main Vaapas Aaunga.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ar-rahman-to-perform-live-at-attari-border-this-sunday-in-historic-tribute-to-bsf-bravehearts-4029587">Read more</a></p>