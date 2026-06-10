DH Evening Brief: CJP warns of nationwide stir if Pradhan doesn't resign; Iran will 'have to pay the price' for taking too long to negotiate: Trump

<h2>Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke warns of nationwide protest if Dharmendra Pradhan doesn’t resign</h2>.<p>Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Wednesday said that the youth of the country will not back down and warned of nationwide protests if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cockroach-janta-partys-abhijeet-dipke-warns-of-nationwide-protest-if-dharmendra-pradhan-doesnt-resign-by-june-13-4034046">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Bully of Middle East is dead': Trump says Iran will 'have to pay the price' for taking 'too long' to negotiate</h2>.<p>The peace talks between US and Iran appear to have fallen apart as President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Tehran will "have to pay the price" for "taking too long" to make a deal. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/bully-of-middle-east-is-dead-trump-says-iran-will-have-to-pay-the-price-for-taking-too-long-to-negotiate-4034237">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Egregious': Top Congress leaders meet EC, says order rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination must be set aside immediately</h2>.<p>Top Congress leaders met the Election Commission on Wednesday, alleging that the nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, were wrongly rejected. Leaders said that the order was "egregious" and should be set aside immediately. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/egregious-top-congress-leaders-meet-ec-says-order-rejecting-meenakshi-natarajans-rs-nomination-must-be-set-aside-immediately-4033851">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sushmita Dev follows Sukhendu Ray, resigns from Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress was on Wednesday further jolted with Sushmita Dev becoming the second MP to resign from Rajya Sabha and appeared headed to the BJP, while rebel Lok Sabha MPs kept their cards close to their chest. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sushmita-dev-follows-sukhendu-ray-resigns-from-rajya-sabha-trinamool-congress-4033804">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi, Trump likely to discuss trade, H-1B visas alongside G7 summit in France</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Reuters reported, citing a sources. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-trump-likely-to-discuss-trade-h-1b-visas-alongside-g7-summit-in-france-4033966">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Show me the law which exempts them...': Priyank Kharge cranks up pressure on RSS</h2>.<p>Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday offered to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) headquarters here to understand under what law the Hindu nationalist organisation is exempt from registering with the government. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/show-me-the-law-which-exempts-them-priyank-kharge-cranks-up-pressure-on-rss-newsalert-4034138">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'250 million people pulled out of poverty': Russia praises PM Modi on completing record tenure</h2>.<p>Russia on Wednesday applauded PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/250-million-people-pulled-out-of-poverty-russia-praises-pm-modi-on-completing-record-tenure-4034107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet</h2>.<p>39 days, 48 teams, 104 matches! It doesn't get bigger than this as the stage is set for globe's ultimate showpiece event with co-hosts Mexico set to take on South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 lung opener on Thursday (June 11). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-the-beautiful-game-is-set-to-roll-on-under-the-shadow-of-the-bayonet-newsalert-4033775">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ukraine’s endgame | Europe knocks, Russia resists, US watches</h2>.<p>There is no question that Vladimir Putin’s preference is to end the war. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ukraines-endgame-europe-knocks-russia-resists-us-watches-4033746">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'My relationship with Modi won't end over one Rajya Sabha seat': H D Deve Gowda</h2>.<p>Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that his relationship with PM Narendra Modi is not limited or linked to his Rajya Sabha seat. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/my-relationship-with-modi-wont-end-over-one-rajya-sabha-seat-h-d-deve-gowda-4033930">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fake ticket or routine procedure? Viral video claims BMTC conductor misused UPI ticket system under Shakti scheme</h2>.<p>A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor was reportedly caught on camera misusing the ticket system under the Shakti Scheme. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/fake-ticket-or-routine-procedure-viral-video-claims-bengaluru-bus-conductor-misused-upi-ticket-system-under-shakti-scheme-4033723">Read more</a></p>