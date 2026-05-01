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DH Evening Brief | Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder; Poll body orders repolling in 15 Bengal booths on May 2

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Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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