<h2>West Asia Conflict | Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder</h2>.<p>Amid the continuing conflict in West Asia and rising global energy prices, the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-commercial-lpg-price-hiked-by-rs-993-per-19-kg-cylinder-3987246"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission orders repolling in 15 booths on May 2</h2>.<p>The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling in 15 booths of West Bengal on Saturday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-election-commission-orders-repolling-in-15-booths-on-may-2-3987678"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>GST collections surge to record high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April as growth in import-led revenues outpaced domestic transactions, government data showed on Friday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/gst-collections-surge-to-record-high-of-rs-243-lakh-crore-in-april-3987554"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Petrol, diesel price rise inevitable? Govt sources say possibility not ruled out</h2>.<p>New Delhi: An increase in petrol and diesel prices in the near future is not ruled out, government sources said on Friday, as losses mount from a four-year-old freeze in retail rates despite the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/petrol-diesel-price-rise-inevitable-govt-sources-say-possibility-not-ruled-out-3987578"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No one was provided with life jackets beforehand': Charges of negligence emerge</h2>.<p>As the death toll in the Jabalpur boat cruise tragedy rose to nine, a tourist from Delhi, Sangeeta Kori, recounted the tragic accident, stating that no one on board was provided with life jackets beforehand and that sudden strong winds caused water to enter the vessel, leading to panic and eventually its capsizing.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/no-one-was-provided-with-life-jackets-beforehand-charges-of-negligence-emerge-3987549"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>TVK office set on fire in Tamil Nadu days before counting, CCTV captures two suspects</h2>.<p>Chennai: A local office of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was vandalised and set on fire in Tamil Nadu’s Srirangam on Thursday night, just days before the Assembly election results are due on May 4, police said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-office-set-on-fire-in-tamil-nadu-days-before-counting-cctv-captures-two-suspects-3987666"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Bhawant Mann came drunk to Punjab Assembly', claims Opposition, demands alcohol test of AAP MLAs</h2>.<p>Controversy erupted inside Punjab Assembly after the Opposition alleged that the state CM Bhagwant Mann came drunk to the state assembly. Opposition party members including the Congress accused the CM of being inebriated as he addressed the assembly during the special Labour Day session.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/bhawant-mann-came-drunk-to-punjab-assembly-opposition-demands-dope-test-of-aap-mlas-videos-go-viral-3987472"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Oscar lost and found in transit: Labelled a 'potential weapon', statuette stowed in check-in baggage goes missing briefly</h2>.<p>Russian director Pavel Talankin's Oscar statuette has gone missing after he was forced to check the award into hold language while travelling from New York to Germany, his co-director David Borenstein said on Thursday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/newsalert-oscar-lost-in-transit-labelled-a-potential-weapon-statuette-stowed-in-check-in-baggage-goes-missing-3987514"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why countries are stocking up on gold</h2>.<p>Central banks around the world have bulked up their reserves of gold, a safe but cumbersome investment that has been revived in popularity by intensifying geopolitical tensions and concerns over inflation.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/why-countries-are-stocking-up-on-gold-2-3987642"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dipak Patel-coached Muhammad Abbas latest from South Asian heritage to represent New Zealand</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: South Asian communities are among the fastest-growing and largest migrant groups in Australia and New Zealand. And organically, cricket tends to be the sport these people gravitate towards at a young age. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/dipak-patel-coached-muhammad-abbas-latest-from-south-asian-heritage-to-represent-new-zealand-3987005"><br>Read more</a></p>