Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Cong, AAP seat sharing talks for Delhi back on track; Modi says seeking 3rd term for nation's benefit

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 15:28 IST

Congress, AAP seat sharing talks for Delhi back on track

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Congress and AAP appear to be inching towards resolving the stalemate over seat sharing in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had upped the ante saying that it will leave only one seat for the ally. Read more

'Rashtraneeti, not rajneeti': Modi says seeking 3rd term for nation's benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Read more

India record its biggest Test win by runs, beat England by 434 runs

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational double hundred found harmonious co-existence with the stunning craftiness of five-wicket man Ravindra Jadeja as ruthless India demolished wasteful England by a record 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test here on Sunday. Read more

Three killed, 5 injured as fire guts perfume warehouse in Bengaluru

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Three people were killed and five others were injured in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra close to Kumbalagodu on the western outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police officials said. Read more

Several MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath reach Delhi amid talk of switch to BJP

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday amid speculation that he and his MP son Nakul Nath are set to join the ruling BJP. Read more

Rape survivor alleges sexual abuse by judge in Tripura court, probe ordered

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A rape survivor has alleged that she was sexually abused by a magistrate inside his chamber in a court in Tripura. Read more

Sunny Leone's picture on Uttar Pradesh constable exam admit card

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Actress and model Sunny Leone's name is trending on social media platforms, for a very quirky reason. Sunny Leone's picture has appeared on an admit card of Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, which has left everyone confused. Read more

Many JD(S) MLAs were poised to quit party, prompting its alliance with BJP: Siddaramaiah

H D Deve Gowda (L) and Siddaramaiah.

H D Deve Gowda (L) and Siddaramaiah.

Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda felt compelled to form an alliance between JD(S) and the BJP because many of his MLAs were ready to quit the party. Read more

Supporters of Imran Khan's party clash with police over Pak election rigging allegations

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Supporters of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party have clashed with police in various cities across the country as they staged protests against alleged rigging in the general elections held on February 8. Read more

(Published 18 February 2024, 15:28 IST)
