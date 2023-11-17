DH Evening Brief: Cong candidate's aide killed in clashes during MP polls; Kharge releases Congress manifesto for Telangana polls

MP polls: Cong candidate’s aide killed in Chhatarpur district; sporadic clashes reported
An aide of a Congress candidate was killed after two groups fought in the Rajnagar constituency of Madhya Pradesh and a few clashes were reported in other parts of the state, where assembly elections are being held on Friday, officials said.
Telangana polls: Kharge releases Congress manifesto, says party will come to power
After releasing the 42 page manifesto, 'Abhaya Hastham', the Congress chief said the mood of the people of Telangana is such that the grand old party has to be brought to power, 'come what may'.
ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh amid polls
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district amid second-phase polling for Assembly elections on Friday.
Former K'taka CM H D Kumaraswamy pays Rs 68,526 fine for 'stealing power'
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he has paid a fine of Rs 68,526 for drawing electricity from an illegal connection to illuminate his JP Nagar residence here during Deepavali, but termed it as "unjust and excessive".
ASI seeks 15 more days from Varanasi court for submission of survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex
The court had initially directed the ASI to submit the report in September but the latter sought extension stating that the work was not complete. The court then directed the ASI to submit the report by November 17.
India strongly condemns death of civilians: Modi on Hamas-Israel war
In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
HC declares 75% pvt job reservation for locals in Haryana as unconstitutional
The Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday declared that 75 per cent reservation for locals in Haryana in the private sector jobs having a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 is "unconstitutional."
Without a post-war plan, Israel risks a bloody insurgency in Gaza
None of the ideas floated so far by Israel, the United States and Arab nations for the post-war administration of Gaza have managed to gain traction, according to two US and four regional officials as well as four diplomats familiar with the discussions, raising fears the Israeli military may become mired in a prolonged security operation.
South Korea to ban eating dogs; animal rights groups call it 'dream come true'
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
The Korean practice of eating dog has drawn criticism from overseas for its cruelty but there has also been increasing opposition at home, particularly from the younger generation.