DH Evening Brief | Cong rushes to salvage Sukhu govt after RS poll setback; Disney, Reliance merge India media ops to create Rs 70K cr behemoth

The Congress on Wednesday scrambled to save its government in Himachal Pradesh after the Rajya Sabha poll shock by quickly passing the Budget, suspending 15 BJP MLAs from the Assembly, and initiating disqualification process against six of its rebel MLAs.
Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth.
The Law Commission is likely to recommend adding a new chapter to the Constitution on 'one nation, one election' and holding the gigantic democratic exercise of simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country by mid-2029, sources said on Wednesday.
The agency's action comes days after the SP and Congress announced its seat sharing arrangement for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were on Wednesday excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.
The six national parties have declared a total income of nearly Rs 3077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, with the BJP getting the maximum share totaling around Rs 2361 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.
In a list of honorary British awards unveiled by the UK Cabinet Office, Mittal receives a KBE under the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – one of the highest honours conferred by a British monarch.
It is “status quo” between the I.N.D.I.A allies with a senior Congress leader saying that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “remains the biggest stumbling block” in finding “some forward movement” in the negotiations.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hailed Bengaluru tax payers for their contributions in building a strong and 'Viksit Bharat’, and said the Department of Revenue is running its entire national faceless income tax assessment scheme from Karnataka's capital city.
A former politician "sold out" Australia to a foreign intelligence service, the country's spy chief said on Wednesday, adding that his agency had confronted the spy ring to let them know their cover had been blown.
