Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Cong rushes to salvage Sukhu govt after RS poll setback; Disney, Reliance merge India media ops to create Rs 70K cr behemoth

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 14:21 IST

Uphill battle in hill state? Congress rushes to salvage Sukhu government after RS poll setback

The Congress on Wednesday scrambled to save its government in Himachal Pradesh after the Rajya Sabha poll shock by quickly passing the Budget, suspending 15 BJP MLAs from the Assembly, and initiating disqualification process against six of its rebel MLAs.

Read more

Walt Disney, Reliance merge India media operations to create Rs 70,000 crore behemoth

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth.

Read more

Law panel may propose simultaneous polls in 2029, adding chapter in Constitution

The Law Commission is likely to recommend adding a new chapter to the Constitution on 'one nation, one election' and holding the gigantic democratic exercise of simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country by mid-2029, sources said on Wednesday.

Read more

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in 2019 mining case on February 29

The agency's action comes days after the SP and Congress announced its seat sharing arrangement for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Read more

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts

Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were on Wednesday excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Read more

National parties declare income of Rs 3077 crore in 2022-23; BJP has highest share

The six national parties have declared a total income of nearly Rs 3077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, with the BJP getting the maximum share totaling around Rs 2361 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

Read more

Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal knighted by King Charles III

In a list of honorary British awards unveiled by the UK Cabinet Office, Mittal receives a KBE under the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – one of the highest honours conferred by a British monarch.

Read more

No forward movement in Congress-Trinamool negotiations

It is “status quo” between the I.N.D.I.A allies with a senior Congress leader saying that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “remains the biggest stumbling block” in finding “some forward movement” in the negotiations.

Read more

Bengaluru tax payers are giving us buoyancy, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hailed Bengaluru tax payers for their contributions in building a strong and 'Viksit Bharat’, and said the Department of Revenue is running its entire national faceless income tax assessment scheme from Karnataka's capital city.

Read more

Australian politician 'sold out' country to foreign spy ring, says intelligence chief

A former politician "sold out" Australia to a foreign intelligence service, the country's spy chief said on Wednesday, adding that his agency had confronted the spy ring to let them know their cover had been blown.

Read more

(Published 28 February 2024, 14:21 IST)
