DH Evening Brief: Cong sees Modi's rhetoric to boost its ‘rich-poor divide’ narrative; Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal till May 7

Congress sees Modi's rhetoric to boost its ‘rich-poor divide’ narrative
The Congress believes that its ‘rich-poor divide’ narrative coupled with a campaign centred around unemployment and price rise, has “unsettled” the ruling BJP as evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shift in rhetoric. Read more
Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till May 7
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7. Read more
'Too difficult to do my job': Australian journalist claims Modi government 'forced' her out of India
Avani Dias, the South Asia correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), claimed on Tuesday that she was "forced" to leave India after being denied a visa extension by the Modi government due to her coverage of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. Read more
Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar after spike in sugar level; AAP welcomes move
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a 'low dose' of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said on Tuesday. Read more
Delhi police detains shopkeeper over biryani served on plate with Lord Ram image, releases him later
Delhi Police had briefly detained an eatery owner following a complaint that he had sold biryani on disposable plates purportedly having a picture of Lord Ram on them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Police recovers two pistols, bullets from Tapi river
The Mumbai police's crime branch has recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, an official said. Read more
How can India hold elections when it’s too hot to vote?
'Entire family killed by gangsters': CSK legend Suresh Raina speaks on his IPL 2020 season withdrawal
CSK legend Suresh Raina has spoken on the much-discussed controversy regarding his withdrawal from the IPL 2020 season, which was held in the UAE. Read more
'Very sorry. We will be on your side,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to slain student's father
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday spoke to father of slain student Neha Hiremath over phone and said "sorry" over his daughter's killing, and assured that "we will be on your side". Read more
With Rs 5,785 cr assets, TDP LS contestant Chandra Sekhar stirs poll attention
TDP’s candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat P Chandra Sekhar has captured headlines after he declared his family assets —both movable and immovable— at Rs 5,785 crore, in his election affidavit, potentially making him one of the wealthiest contestants in the current electoral race. Read more