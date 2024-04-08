DH Evening Brief: Congress lodges complaint against PM's 'Muslim League imprint' remark; Delhi HC verdict on Kejriwal plea tomorrow

Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Sappal after meeting the EC.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting the party and comparing its Lok Sabha poll manifesto with that of the Muslim League.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.
Read more
Congress leader Salman Khurshid and J&K National Conference leader Omar Abdullah during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
With National Conference (NC) and the Congress finalising their seat-sharing agreement in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been left out of the I.N.D.IA. bloc in the Union Territory (UT).
Read more
Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Abir Ranjan Biswas during a dharna of a TMC delegation after a meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI), outside ECI's office, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
TMC leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Monday while they were holding a dharna outside the Election Commission's office, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.
Read more
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
Amid clamour for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest from the party stronghold of Raebareli, the Congress on Monday made it clear that the candidates from the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats would be announced at the ''right time".
Read more
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath, addressing an election rally in Hinganghat, Wardha district of Maharashtra on Monday, asserted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, knows how to protect its borders.
Read more
Barren and dry agriculture land, Kolar, Karnataka.
Credit: DH Photo
The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre and States should not fight over the release of funds while considering a plea by the Karnataka government to direct the Centre to release Rs 35,162 crore for drought relief in view of "grave humanitarian distress" and "calamity" of severe nature faced by the state.
Read more
Sanjay Nirupam(L) and Sanjay Raut(R)
Credit: PTI File Photos
Amid the increasing heat of the Lok Sabha campaign, Sanjay Nirupam described Sanjay Raut as the mastermind of the Khichdi-scam which took place during the Covid-19 pandemic when Uddhav Thackeray headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the unified Shiv Sena controlled the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.
Read more
Representative image of a road accident.
An elderly man died in an accident involving Bengaluru North constituency candidate Shobha Karandlaje’s SUV in the eastern part of the city on Monday afternoon. Police have registered an FIR against two people in relation to the case.
Read more
Vistara airlines.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Vistara on Sunday announced that it will scale back their operations by 25-30 flights daily which makes up to about 10 per cent of their capacity now. Most of the cancellations are in the domestic network as the Tata Group airline strives to stabilise its operations.
Read more