DH Evening Brief | Congress releases LS poll manifesto, BJP dubs it 'lies'; Atishi gets EC notice over BJP 'poaching' claim

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress' 'Nyay Patra' promises quota cap rise, scrapping Agnipath scheme; goes silent on CAA
Seeking a “decisive break from the path of past ten years”, Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto, promising radical measures like raising 50 per cent quota cap, extending reservation benefits for economically backward to all castes, increasing minimum wages to Rs 400, writing off student loans and abolishing contractual jobs in public sector.
Congress manifesto a 'bundle of lies', prepared to create confusion among voters: BJP
The BJP on Friday dubbed the Congress’ manifesto a “bundle of lies” and alleged that the grand old party which ruled the country for several decades did not not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
Is EC a 'subsidiary organisation' of BJP, asks Atishi over show-cause notice to her
The notice was issued to her over her remarks that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.
Delhi excise case: Court allows CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar jail
Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15. The order was passed on the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.
Move over Alia! Kangana Ranaut says Subhash Chandra Bose 'India's first PM'
Kangana Ranaut, BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Himachal's Mandi, shockingly called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose the first Prime Minister of India.
JD(S) once again banks on first family members to deliver for party in Karnataka Lok Sabha polls
A striking feature in the candidates list for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka is the presence of members of Janata Dal (Secular)'s first family. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy, son-in-law C N Manjunath and grandson Prajwal Revanna are all in the fray.
'Matter will be settled later': Video of Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Yadav warning voters goes viral
A video featuring SP candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying 'we will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later'.
RBI to keep close watch on vegetable prices as temperatures soar: Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank will keep a close watch on vegetable prices that may be impacted by high temperature condition which has been predicted by IMD.
UN rights body demands Israel be held accountable for possible war crimes
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, although Israel dismissed it as a 'distorted text'.
Emergency declared in Russia's Khabarovsk after radiation detected: Report
Authorities in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk have declared a state of emergency in an area where a "radiation source" was found, TASS news agency reported on Friday. It said elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from residential buildings.