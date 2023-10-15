DH Evening Brief: Cong's first candidates list for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana polls out; BRS promises LPG cylinder at Rs 400 in Telangana

Congress's first candidates list for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana polls out
Congress flag.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress on Sunday unveiled its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections slated for next month, fielding big guns like Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singhdeo and four sitting MPs including A Revanth Reddy and Deepak Baij.
Telangana Assembly election: BRS promises LPG cylinder at Rs 400, increased social security pensions in manifesto
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Raising social security pension amounts, increasing financial assistance given under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and providing LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each are some of the promises made by the ruling BRS for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana
12 killed as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
Representative image of a broken windshield due to an accident.
Credit: iStock Photo
An accident on the Samruddhi Corridor claimed 12 lives and left 23 injured on Sunday - sparking safety concerns on the high-tech high-speed expressway of Maharashtra.
MP polls: BJP leans on welfare push, Modi's draw amid headwinds in Chambal-Gwalior region
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gwalior. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP BJP president VD Sharma are also seen.
Credit: PTI Photo
The BJP's big push to change its fortunes in the region, which had spurned it in the last Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, seems to be facing some headwinds as regional factors take precedence and the Congress' pitch for change challenges the ruling party's narrative woven around the planks of development and welfarism.
General strike hits normal life in Manipur
Representative image of an empty road.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Normal life in the state was affected on Sunday following the dawn-to-dusk general strike called by multiple militant outfits to protest the merger of Manipur with India on October 15, 1949.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
Representative image showing a seismograph during an earthquake.
Credit: iStock Photo
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, killing one and injuring 35, the Herat governor's office said.
Uttar Pradesh government starts pilot project to teach AI in madrasas
Representative image artificial intelligence.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Uttar Pradesh government under a pilot project is introducing teaching modules in artificial intelligence in madrasas to train students in the upcoming technology as well as align these institutions with mainstream educational developments, according to Minister Danish Azad Ansari.
Not a word from 'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Himanta's dig at Congress after India's World Cup win against Pakistan
Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Credit: PTI Photo
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not congratulating India's for its victory against Pakistan in the ongoing cricket world cup.
One killed, 3 wounded in cross-border Hezbollah attack on northern Israel
A Palestinian uses a slingshot during an anti-Israel protest over a cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli northern border village on Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, the militant group and Israeli medics said.
Seeing Chandrayaan-3 craft development, US experts wanted India to share space technology with them: ISRO Chief
S Somanath.
Credit: PTI Photo
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday said experts involved in developing complex rocket missions in the US, after witnessing the developmental activities of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, suggested that India share space technology with them.
