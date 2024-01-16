DH Evening Brief: Consecration rituals begin at Ayodhya Ram temple; SC stays Allahabad HC order on Shahi Idgah Masjid survey

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Deccan College have found evidence of human settlement that is as old as 800 BCE (Before Christian Era) at Vadnagar in Gujarat. "Excavation in its several deep trenches revealed the presence of seven cultural stages (periods) namely, Mauryan, Indo-Greek, Indo-Scythian or Shaka-Kshatrapas, Hindu-Solankis, Sultanate-Mughal (Islamic) to Gaekwad-British colonial rule and the city is continuing even today," said ASI archaeologist Abhijit Ambekar. Incidentally, Vadnagar is also the native village of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.



