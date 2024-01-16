DH Evening Brief: Consecration rituals begin at Ayodhya Ram temple; SC stays Allahabad HC order on Shahi Idgah Masjid survey

SC stays Allahabad HC order of court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's December 14, 2023 order directing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.
Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya
Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, 'The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the 'devis and devtas' (goddesses and and gods)'.
Researchers come across evidence of human settlement in Vadnagar as old as 800 BCE
Researchers from IIT Kharagpur, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Deccan College have found evidence of human settlement that is as old as 800 BCE (Before Christian Era) at Vadnagar in Gujarat. "Excavation in its several deep trenches revealed the presence of seven cultural stages (periods) namely, Mauryan, Indo-Greek, Indo-Scythian or Shaka-Kshatrapas, Hindu-Solankis, Sultanate-Mughal (Islamic) to Gaekwad-British colonial rule and the city is continuing even today," said ASI archaeologist Abhijit Ambekar. Incidentally, Vadnagar is also the native village of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
Congress picks Y S Sharmila to lead party in Andhra
Ahead of the general elections, Congress on Tuesday appointed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y S Sharmila as the PCC chief of the state, hoping to revive the fortunes of the party in the key southern state.
WFI puts on hold legal challenge, to seek suspension revocation from ministry through dialogue
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday decided that it will seek a dialogue with the Sports Ministry for revocation of its suspension, saying it does not want a clash with the government and the legal options will be explored only if talks fail.
AP skill development case: SC bench delivers split verdict on Naidu, refers matter to CJI
The Supreme Court bench on Tuesday gave a split verdict on the issue of obtaining prior sanction before initiating inquiry, enquiry or investigation against public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the top court, however, rejected Chandrababu Naidu's plea to declare lodging of the FIR, his arrest and remand as illegal.
Gyanvapi mosque row: SC allows cleaning of water tank in sealed Shivlingam area
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea by a section of Hindu women in the Gyanvapi mosque case, seeking a directive to the Varanasi district magistrate for cleaning a water tank, which falls in the sealed area inside the mosque where a 'Shivlingam' was purportedly found in May 2022. A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took on a record a submission by the Muslim side that they don't have any objection for it.
Not attending Ram temple consecration as it's Modi-RSS event: Rahul Gandhi
Insisting that he does not need to wear his faith on his sleeves as he differentiates his belief in Hinduism with that of his opponents, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said that BJP and RSS have transformed the Ram temple consecration ceremony into a “Narendra Modi function” and given it a “political and electoral flavour”.
Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of White House race, endorses Donald Trump
Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday suspended his presidential campaign following his poor showing in the Iowa Caucus and announced his endorsement of its winner Donald Trump as the former US president sought to reclaim the White House in November.
Australian Open: India's Sumit Nagal stuns world no. 27 Alexander Bublik, enters second round
Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal stunned world number 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets to enter the Australian Open second round for the first time in his career here on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Nagal, who made it to the main draw through the qualifiers, beat 31st seed Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(7-5) in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.
