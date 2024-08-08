DH Evening Brief | Controversial Waqf Bill rocks Parliament; Hindus try to flee to India as unrest spreads in Bangladesh

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after opposition parties objected to its provision.
Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have tried unsuccessfully to flee to India this week after many homes and businesses of the minority community were vandalised following the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
India's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to "take things forward" regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.
Muhammad Yunus on Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens, as the Nobel laureate returned to the protest-torn Bangladesh from Paris to take oath as the head of the interim government following the ouster of Shei...
As far as India is concerned, interests of people of Bangladesh are foremost in our mind, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. India also hoped for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh.
A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.
The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the ED for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller, officials said on Thursday.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the wife of a police sub-inspector, who died under suspicious circumstances on August 4.
The government has waived the requirement for clinical trials of certain categories of drugs in India if they are approved in the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada and the European Union.
After Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification from the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling 50 kg category on Wednesday, the Indian contingent, spearheaded by Neeraj Chopra will look to add to their Paris Olympics medal tally today.
Chopra is scheduled to be in action later in the day as he aims to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. The Indian hockey team will aim to finish their Paris campaign on a high as they battle for the bronze medal against Spain at 5:30 pm today.
Meanwhile, Aman Sehrawat is through to the semifinals and will take on silver medallist and top seed Rei Higuchi later tonight. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As rioters clashed with police in some towns and cities, Musk joined the debate on his X platform, posting that civil war was "inevitable" in Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said there was "no justification" for such comments.
There have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants following the quake, and the government is checking for damage and casualties.