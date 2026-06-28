DH Evening Brief | Cops raid Ram mandir 'theft' accused's house; Hasina says she will return to Bangladesh this year

<h2>Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Police raid residences of accused, recover incriminating documents</h2>.<p>Lucknow: Police conducted raids on the residences of the eight people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-mandir-fund-theft-police-raid-residences-of-accused-recover-incriminating-documents-4055139">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina says she will return to her country this year</h2>.<p>Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024, has said that she will return to her country this year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/ousted-bangladesh-leader-sheikh-hasina-says-she-will-return-to-her-country-this-year-4055051">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Plane crash in eastern France kills 11</h2>.<p>A civilian skydiving plane crashed in eastern France, killing all 11 people on board, local authorities said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/plane-crash-in-eastern-france-kills-11-4055126">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Global South bearing brunt of climate change': PM Modi as he calls for stronger India-Seychelles partnership</h2>.<p>Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Global South, especially island nations, was bearing the brunt of climate change, as he underlined the need for equitable climate action in his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/global-south-bearing-brunt-of-climate-change-pm-modi-as-he-calls-for-stronger-india-seychelles-partnership-4055122">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP's UCC bill set for twin TMC challenge in Bengal Assembly</h2>.<p>Kolkata: The BJP government's proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is set to trigger an unusual political contest in the West Bengal assembly on Monday -- not just between the treasury benches and the opposition, but also between the two rival TMC factions seeking to outdo each other as the principal voice against the legislation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bjps-ucc-bill-set-for-twin-tmc-challenge-in-bengal-assembly-4055148">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mann Ki Baat: From missiles to manuscripts, PM Modi pitches a self-reliant India</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's growing self-reliance across the defence, aerospace and technology sectors, citing the maiden flight of the indigenously manufactured C-295 military transport aircraft and the successful test of the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) as key milestones.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-missiles-to-manuscripts-pm-modi-pitches-a-self-reliant-india-4054994">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes spanning defence, digital payments, space, health</h2>.<p>Victoria (Seychelles): India and Seychelles on Sunday unveiled 19 outcomes following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie, expanding cooperation in areas ranging from defence and maritime security to digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-seychelles-unveil-19-outcomes-spanning-defence-digital-payments-space-health-4055063">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding a protest since June 20, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/sonam-wangchuk-joins-cjp-protest-begins-hunger-strike-at-jantar-mantar-4054984">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Tombstone of urban planning': BJP's Tejasvi Surya flags flaws in Bengaluru tunnel project launched by Shivakumar</h2>.<p>BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday criticised the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru and called it "unscientific". Taking to X, he said Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had not laid the foundation stone for the tunnel road, but "the tombstone of scientific urban planning."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/tombstone-of-urban-planning-bjps-tejasvi-surya-flags-flaws-in-bengaluru-tunnel-project-launched-by-shivakumar-4055068">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here is the round of 32 fixtures, schedule</h2>.<p>After 72 games were played to eliminate just 12 of the 48 teams at the largest-ever FIFA World Cup, the knockout phase of the 2026 edition is finally set to begin.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-here-is-the-round-of-32-fixtures-schedule-4054910">Read more</a></p>