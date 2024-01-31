DH Evening Brief: Court allows worship inside Gyanvapi mosque; RBI directs Paytm Bank to wrap ops by March 15

Hindus can pray inside Gyanvapi mosque basement: Varanasi court
In a significant ruling, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed a plea by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking worshipping rights in the tehkhana (basement) of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque.
RBI asks Paytm Bank to wrap up all operations by March 15; action taken over 'persistent non-compliances'
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday directed the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) that no transactions will be permitted beyond March 15, 2024.
Soren lodges FIR against ED sleuths in Ranchi over agency's searches at Delhi house
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence, officials said on Wednesday.
Damage to Rahul's car: Adhir Ranjan alleges stone-pelting in Bengal, Mamata claims incident occurred in Bihar
The rear windscreen of a car carrying Rahul Gandhi was damaged during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', with West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleging that the vehicle was "pelted with stones" in Malda district, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the incident took place in adjoining Bihar.
What to expect from the interim budget 2024-25?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget ahead of Lok Sabha elections on 1st February. Here’s Deccan Herald’s Arup Roychoudhary with what to expect from the budget.
Being tortured to accept association with opposition parties: 5 Parliament security breach case accused tell court
Five of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case on Wednesday told a court that they were allegedly being tortured by Delhi Police to accept their association with opposition parties.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reappointed as ACC chairman for third successive term
Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was on Wednesday appointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council for a third consecutive term.
Parliament sets new practice of Sengol procession ahead of President's address
Setting a new practice, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday entered the new Parliament Building escorted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.
Nomads’ triumph: PLA troops forced to flee Eastern Ladakh
In the rugged expanse of Eastern Ladakh, where the Himalayas carve their formidable presence, an unexpected tale unfolded recently, defying the odds and expectations of modern warfare.
Kerala's P C George merges party with BJP
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) chief P C George merged his party with the BJP on Wednesday.