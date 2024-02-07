DH Evening Brief: Court summons Kejriwal over skipped ED summons; Hemant Soren's ED remand extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court asks Kejriwal to appear on February 17 on ED's plea
A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.
PMLA court extends ED remand of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by 5 days
A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former chief minister Hemant Soren by five days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said.
Stop creating narrative to divide country into north, south: PM to Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the Congress and its government in Karnataka to stop creating a narrative to divide the country into north and south saying it jeopardises the country's future.
RLD to jump ship? Speculation suggests another setback for I.N.D.I.A. bloc
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc could be staring at another desertion, with speculation suggesting that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is prepping to jump ship after striking a seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party for at least seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Will hit the streets of Karnataka if Centre does not address our concerns: Deputy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress government's protest in Delhi alleging 'injustice' to the State by the Centre in tax devolution and grants-in-aid, was not a show of strength, but the voice of the people of the State, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.
Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC postpones matter to February 12
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday decided to continue hearing the matter pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute on February 12. The HC will hear the Muslim Committee's plea challenging the Varanasi High Court order in the Gyanvapi mosque case from 10 am that day.
Fifteen former MLAs from Tamil Nadu join BJP
A number of leaders from Tamil Nadu, including 15 former MLAs and an ex-MP, joined the BJP on Wednesday as the ruling party looks to strengthen its presence in the southern state in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan
At least 25 people were killed and 42 others injured on Wednesday in two devastating bomb blasts targeting election offices in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a day before the general elections in the coup-prone country.
Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war
Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months leading to an end to the war, in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and backed by the United States and Israel.
Australia to allow workers to ignore after-hours calls from bosses
Australia will introduce laws giving workers the right to ignore unreasonable calls and messages from their bosses outside of work hours without penalty, with potential fines for employers that breach the rule.