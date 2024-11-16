DH Evening Brief | Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur; Shocked parents stay put at UP's Jhansi hospital waiting for their infants' charred bodies

Yakum Mansuri was sleeping on the pavement outside the children's ward of the medical college in Jhansi on Friday night when a fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit. He broke in through a window and managed to rescue some newborns but not his two daughters.
In the wake of complaints lodged by the BJP and the Congress amid the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday shot off two separate letters to Congress and BJP chiefs Mallikarjun Kharge and J P Nadda respectively.
Acknowledging that the security scenario in Manipur has remained "fragile" for the past few days, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday said that security forces had been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.
The BJP on Saturday alleged that some Muslim bodies are trying to vitiate the poll atmosphere in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by appealing to their community members to vote for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on the lines of religion, and urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take action in the matter.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday publicly censured his Cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for his 'racist' comments on Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
The Chief Minister's office (CMO) has issued directions to Commissioner for Food Safety to take necessary measures after rats were found in Indira Canteen Master Kitchen at Mysuru city's Alanahalli Circle.
Not long ago, Infosys co-founder and business baron Narayana Murthy made headlines when he strongly advocated for a 70-hour work week in India, sparking a debate among youngsters and office-goers in the country.
Iran on Saturday "categorically" denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionnaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
In a grand religious function, the key accused in Morbi suspension bridge collapse and industrialist Jaysukh Patel was weighed with modak (sweet dumpling) in Morbi district.
India were dealt a telling blow on Saturday after star top-order batter Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb fracture which is likely to rule him out of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22.
South superstar Nayanthara on Saturday slammed fellow actor Dhanush in an open letter, responding to the latter serving her with a legal notice over her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, set for a November 18 release.
