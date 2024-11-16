Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur; Shocked parents stay put at UP's Jhansi hospital waiting for their infants' charred bodies

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jhansi hospital fire: Shocked parents stay put; wait for their infants' charred bodies

Yakum Mansuri was sleeping on the pavement outside the children's ward of the medical college in Jhansi on Friday night when a fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit. He broke in through a window and managed to rescue some newborns but not his two daughters.

Read more

EC seeks J P Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge's response amid spate of complaints by BJP, Congress

In the wake of complaints lodged by the BJP and the Congress amid the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday shot off two separate letters to Congress and BJP chiefs Mallikarjun Kharge and J P Nadda respectively.

Read more

Modi govt directs security forces to take all 'necessary steps' to restore peace in strife-hit Manipur

Acknowledging that the security scenario in Manipur has remained "fragile" for the past few days, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday said that security forces had been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Read more

BJP claims some Muslim bodies asking community to vote for I.N.D.I.A. bloc; asks EC, SC to take strict action

The BJP on Saturday alleged that some Muslim bodies are trying to vitiate the poll atmosphere in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by appealing to their community members to vote for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on the lines of religion, and urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take action in the matter.

Read more

What Zameer said was wrong: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on 'kariya' row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday publicly censured his Cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for his 'racist' comments on Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Read more

DH Impact: CMO asks food safety officials to take action after rats infest kitchen serving Indira canteens

The Chief Minister's office (CMO) has issued directions to Commissioner for Food Safety to take necessary measures after rats were found in Indira Canteen Master Kitchen at Mysuru city's Alanahalli Circle.

Read more

'Will take this to my grave': Narayana Murthy regrets India doing away with 6-day work week

Not long ago, Infosys co-founder and business baron Narayana Murthy made headlines when he strongly advocated for a 70-hour work week in India, sparking a debate among youngsters and office-goers in the country.

Read more

Elon Musk never met envoy: Iran 'surprised' by reports on diplomatic exchange

Iran on Saturday "categorically" denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionnaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Read more

Out on bail, industrialist accused in Morbi bridge collapse 'honoured', weighed against modak in Gujarat

In a grand religious function, the key accused in Morbi suspension bridge collapse and industrialist Jaysukh Patel was weighed with modak (sweet dumpling) in Morbi district.

Read more

Blow for India as Shubman Gill fractures left thumb; all but out of Perth Test

India were dealt a telling blow on Saturday after star top-order batter Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb fracture which is likely to rule him out of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22.

Read more

'Wish you were half the person...': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for 'festering vengeance' over her documentary

South superstar Nayanthara on Saturday slammed fellow actor Dhanush in an open letter, responding to the latter serving her with a legal notice over her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, set for a November 18 release.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 13:18 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us