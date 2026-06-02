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DH Evening Brief | Cyberattacks on CBSE portal during re-evaluation; Shivakumar credits Gandhi family for shaping his political journey

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Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:31 IST
India News

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