<h2>CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (June 2) said that its newly launched Class 12 re-evaluation portal had come under multiple cyberattack attempts, even as students continued to report technical glitches while trying to access the platform.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cbse-says-re-evaluation-portal-faced-cyberattacks-on-day-1-students-continue-reporting-glitches-4024625">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sonia Gandhi had faith in me, Rahul a constant source of guidance': CM-designate DK Shivakumar on his political journey</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar expressed his gratitude to the Gandhi family for helping shape his political journey and also thanked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for placing their faith in him all these years during his stint in Congress.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sonia-gandhi-had-faith-in-me-rahul-a-constant-source-of-guidance-dk-shivakumar-on-his-political-journey-congress-newsalert-4024487">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You'd be in prison if not for me': Trump blasts Netanyahu over Israeli strikes on Lebanon, tells Bibi 'everyone hates him'</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump reportedly lambasted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated phone call on Monday over Israeli strikes on Lebanon.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/youd-be-in-prison-if-not-for-me-trump-blasts-netanyahu-over-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-tells-bibi-everyone-hates-him-4024242">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Modi left Bengal in hands of anti-socials, bulldozer-happy politicians': Mamata holds stir against BJP govt</h2>.<p>Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started a day-long sit in stir in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on TMC party workers and leaders after the BJP won the state assembly elections on May 4.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/modiji-left-bengal-in-hands-of-anti-socials-bulldozer-happy-politicians-mamata-holds-stir-against-bjp-govt-4024541">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Taiwan, South Korea overtakes India as world’s sixth-largest stock market</h2>.<p>South Korea’s equity market has overtaken India’s as the world’s sixth largest, driven by a relentless surge in chip heavyweights powering the global artificial intelligence buildout.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/after-taiwan-south-korea-overtakes-india-as-worlds-sixth-largest-stock-market-4024333">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why are citizens treated like subjects and third class people?': Anger over Bengaluru police blocking roads for Governor's convoy</h2>.<p>Internet users are reacting to the recent incident in which a Bengaluru man sat on the middle of a busy road expressing his frustration over a 30-minute road block. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/why-are-citizens-treated-like-subjects-and-third-class-people-anger-over-bengaluru-police-blocking-roads-for-governors-convoy-4024301">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru traffic advisory issued ahead of Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3; check blockades & alternate routes</h2>.<p>Preparing for D K Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony, the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the public that will be in effect from 12 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-traffic-advisory-issued-ahead-of-shivakumars-swearing-in-on-june-3-check-blockades-alternate-routes-4024568">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra cabinet clears farm loan waiver, 56 lakh farmers to benefit</h2>.<p>The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a farm loan waiver scheme covering agricultural loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, news agency PTI reported.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-cabinet-clears-farm-loan-waiver-56-lakh-farmers-to-benefit-4024570">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rs 2,004 crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests four promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested four promoters of a real estate group in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 2,004-crore homebuyer fraud that affected more than 19,000 buyers and investors.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/rs-2004-crore-homebuyer-fraud-ed-arrests-four-promoters-for-duping-over-19000-buyers-4024597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBI probe sought into Kerala mineral sand mining case amidst row involving Vijayan's daughter</h2>.<p>Amidst the row over central agencies probe into the shady financial deals of a controversial mining firm with Kerala former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, a long pending demand for an in-depth probe into the suspected smuggling of mineral sand mining from the Alappuzha-Kollam coastal areas is gaining steam.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cbi-probe-sought-into-kerala-mineral-sand-mining-case-amidst-row-involving-vijayans-daughter-4024732">Read more</a></p>