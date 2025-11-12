<h2>Delhi blast: Arrested doctor recced Red Fort many times in January, shows mobile dump data</h2>.<p>Officials say forensic experts have collected at least 40 samples from the blast site and one of the explosive samples is likely to be ammonium nitrate<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-blast-arrested-doctor-recced-red-fort-many-times-in-january-shows-mobile-dump-data-3795196">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Retail inflation declines to multi-year low of 0.25% in October</h2>.<p>The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/retail-inflation-declines-to-multi-year-low-of-025-pc-in-october-3795470">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi blast: PM Modi meets survivors, says those behind conspiracy to be brought to justice</h2>.<p>Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-blast-pm-modi-meets-survivors-says-those-behind-conspiracy-to-be-brought-to-justice-3795409">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi blast: Officials say Umar Nabi originally planned for Dec 6 attack, coinciding with Babri demolition anniversary</h2>.<p>Umar's plan fell apart with the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, who taught at Faridabad’s Al Falah university and from whose room 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was found.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-blast-officials-say-umar-nabi-originally-planned-for-dec-6-attack-coinciding-with-babri-demolition-anniversary-3795526">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR 2.0 | Despite stirs, Bengal, Tamil Nadu lead in enumeration form distribution, Kerala drags its feet</h2>.<p>So far, enumeration forms have been distributed to 37.05 crore or 72.66% of 50.99 crore voters in 12 states and union territories in the first nine days of the exercise.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-20-despite-stirs-bengal-tamil-nadu-lead-in-enumeration-form-distribution-kerala-drags-its-feet-3795632">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Numbers released when people were standing in queues to vote: Tejashwi Yadav dismisses exit poll</h2>.<p>“These exit polls, which have given a clear edge to the NDA and ruled out formation of Government by the Mahagatbandhan, came out even when the last vote had not been cast. These surveys are carried out just to bring pressure on officials involved," Tejashwi said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-numbers-released-when-people-were-standing-in-queues-to-vote-tejashwi-yadav-dismisses-exit-poll-3795317">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi Degree row: Delhi HC asks DU to file objections to pleas to condone delay in filing appeals</h2>.<p>A bench granted three weeks to the varsity to file the reply on the applications seeking to condone the delay in filing appeals.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hc-ld-pm-degree-3795580">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suicides higher among men than women in Karnataka: NCRB Report</h2>.<p>According to the data released by the NCRB, nearly 13,330 people died by suicide in Karnataka between January 1 and December 31 2023. Of them, nearly 10,232 were men and 3,091 women.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/suicides-higher-among-men-than-women-in-karnataka-ncrb-report-3795386">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India bank on old recipe of spin and first-innings heft against South Africa</h2>.<p>India will look to reprise their home template of big first-innings totals and sustained spin in the short two-test series against South Africa beginning in Kolkata on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-bank-on-old-recipe-of-spin-and-first-innings-heft-against-south-africa-3795501">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch: Amitabh Bachchan self-drives to meet ailing Dharmendra post-discharge</h2>.<p>What made everyone’s heads turn was a heartwarming display of friendship. Big B chose to drive himself without the usual entourage or fanfare to his friend’s home.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/watch-amitabh-bachchan-self-drives-to-meet-ailing-dharmendra-post-discharge-3795525">Read more</a></p>