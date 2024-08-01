Home
DH Evening Brief | Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar; Swapnil Kusale clinches India's firstever bronze in 50m Rifle 3 positions

Here are the top news of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 12:55 IST

No relief for Puja Khedkar as Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to ex-IAS probationer

A Delhi court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and PwD (person with disabilities) quota benefits.

Olympics 2024 | Unflappable Swapnil Kusale clinches India's first ever bronze in 50m Rifle 3 positions

On an empty stomach and with his heart racing, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale kept his composure to stage a remarkable comeback and help the country claim its first ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event here on Thursday.

Wayanad landslides: Rescuers race against time as rain plays truant

Rescue and disaster response teams continued to work under inclement weather conditions at Mundakkai, the epicentre of the landslide disaster as it remained cut off for larger vehicles.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking discussion on working of Home Ministry

He said many parties in Parliament have strong bases in different states and Home Affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit landslide-hit spot in Wayanad, morgue

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here and a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi on Thursday afternoon.

Blinkit delivers surging Q1 profit for Zomato

Zomato reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by soaring demand for its quick commerce offering Blinkit as well as its food delivery services.

Olympics 2024 | India lose 1-2 against Belgium in men's hockey

India squandered a one goal lead to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a pool match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics here on Thursday.

Coaching centre tragedy: Delhi Court grants bail to SUV driver after cops drop culpable homicide charge

A court here on Thursday allowed the second bail plea of an SUV driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre.

UK PM Starmer meets police after 100 arrests in violent protests over fatal stabbings

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday called a meeting with police chiefs after violent protests outside Downing Street in London over the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, as the teenage male suspect in the attack was charged with murder.

After Infosys, India may send tax notices to more IT majors: Report

Representative image showing a booklet with tax written on it

Credit: iStock Photo

Indian tax authorities may issue notices soon to more major infotech services firms in a scrutiny of alleged evasion of tax on services by their overseas offices, a government source said, a day after Infosys was slapped with a Rs 33,498 crore tax demand.

