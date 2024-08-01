DH Evening Brief | Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar; Swapnil Kusale clinches India's firstever bronze in 50m Rifle 3 positions

A Delhi court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and PwD (person with disabilities) quota benefits.
On an empty stomach and with his heart racing, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale kept his composure to stage a remarkable comeback and help the country claim its first ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event here on Thursday.
Rescue and disaster response teams continued to work under inclement weather conditions at Mundakkai, the epicentre of the landslide disaster as it remained cut off for larger vehicles.
He said many parties in Parliament have strong bases in different states and Home Affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected.
Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here and a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi on Thursday afternoon.
Zomato reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by soaring demand for its quick commerce offering Blinkit as well as its food delivery services.
India squandered a one goal lead to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a pool match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics here on Thursday.
A court here on Thursday allowed the second bail plea of an SUV driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday called a meeting with police chiefs after violent protests outside Downing Street in London over the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, as the teenage male suspect in the attack was charged with murder.
Representative image showing a booklet with tax written on it
Credit: iStock Photo
Indian tax authorities may issue notices soon to more major infotech services firms in a scrutiny of alleged evasion of tax on services by their overseas offices, a government source said, a day after Infosys was slapped with a Rs 33,498 crore tax demand.
