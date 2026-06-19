DH Evening Brief | Delhi HC upholds ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test; CPI(ML)L rejects Congress' cross-voting charge in Jharkhand RS polls

<h2>'Govt order least restrictive, not disproportionate': Delhi High Court upholds ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday, June 19, upheld the temporary ban on messaging app Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examinations.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-order-least-restrictive-not-disproportionate-delhi-high-court-upholds-ban-on-telegram-ahead-of-neet-ug-re-test-4044664">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls</h2>.<p>CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the grand old party's accusation that its two MLAs in Jharkhand cross-voted against I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate Pranav Jha a "malicious lie" and urging him to ensure that they stop making allegations that undermine the Opposition bloc.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/malicious-lie-cpimll-rejects-congress-charge-over-cross-voting-in-jharkhand-rajya-sabha-polls-4044851">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'All of Lebanon should burn': Israeli minister hints at continued military strikes despite US-Iran MoU</h2>.<p>Ben Gvir, Israel's minister of national security, declared "all of Lebanon should burn" hinting that the Israeli government has no intentions of ceasing fire despite the preliminary agreement signed between the US and Iran which includes ceasefire in Lebanon.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/all-of-lebanon-should-burn-israeli-minister-hints-at-continued-military-strikes-despite-us-iran-mou-4045055">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will take action against Mir Sadiqs': Stung by cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls, BJP forms fact-finding panel</h2>.<p>Following the shocking cross-voting by some BJP MLAs during elections on Thursday to elect seven members to the Legislative Council, the BJP on Friday formed a three-member fact-finding committee to uncover the "truth and facts."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-take-action-against-mir-sadiqs-stung-by-cross-voting-in-karnataka-mlc-polls-bjp-forms-fact-finding-panel-newsalert-4045036">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Court issues summons to actor Allu Arjun, others</h2>.<p>Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and others have been summoned by a city court to appear before it in person on June 22, in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/pushpa-2-stampede-case-court-issues-summons-to-actor-allu-arjun-others-4044933">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Prohibitory orders around exam centres in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: Given the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, Bengaluru city police have issued prohibitory orders around the examination centres in the city.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/neet-ug-2026-re-exam-prohibitory-orders-around-exam-centres-in-bengaluru-4045062">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals as batting coach for IPL 2027: Reports</h2>.<p>Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join Delhi Capitals as batting coach for IPL 2027, PTI reported citing sources.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/yuvraj-singh-to-join-delhi-capitals-as-batting-coach-for-ipl-2027-reports-4045021">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tata's iPhone parts factory in Tamil Nadu faces health probe after contamination complaints from farmers</h2>.<p>An Indian state health authority is investigating how liquid discharged from Apple supplier Tata's iPhone components factory has affected farmers, some of whom complained about skin issues from contamination in their farmlands, according to three officials and a document reviewed by Reuters.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tatas-iphone-parts-factory-in-tamil-nadu-faces-health-probe-after-contamination-complaints-from-farmers-4044899">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Time to turn the tide': Shashi Tharoor hails Rahul Gandhi's leadership on his 56th birthday</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday and hailed his leadership saying the time has now come to turn the tide in the party's favour while expressing confidence that it would happen.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/time-to-turn-the-tide-shashi-tharoor-hails-rahul-gandhis-leadership-on-his-56th-birthday-4045061">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Not the full picture? Trump says Meloni 'begged' for a photo, Italian PM says he 'made it up'</h2>.<p>While US President Donald Trump boasted about Giorgia Meloni "begging" him to take a photo with her at the G7 summit, the Italian Prime Minister has accused him of fabricating the story.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/not-the-full-picture-trump-says-meloni-begged-for-a-photo-italian-pm-says-he-made-it-up-4045162">Read more</a></p>