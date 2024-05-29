Home
india

DH Evening Brief | Delhi sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius; Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 13:27 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 13:27 IST

Capital sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius, Delhi's Mungeshpur records highest ever temperature

Delhi's Mungeshpur area on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.

TMC to complain to EC if Modi's meditation is televised: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, claiming that it would be a violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In Punjab, drug problem 'exists even today, increasing', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the drug problem in Punjab "exists even today and is increasing", and called for strict action against the menace.

If BJP wins LS polls, it will bring new law to snatch farmers' lands: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed if the BJP retains power at the Centre, it will introduce a law similar to the repealed farm laws to 'snatch the lands of farmers'.

Two killed by car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son's convoy

A vehicle from the cavalcade of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh knocked two people, both cousin brothers, to death near Chataipur village in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Gonda district on Wednesday morning.

Around 14% candidates have serious criminal cases; 31% are crorepatis: Report

Around 14 per cent of candidates in this Lok Sabha elections have serious criminal cases charged against them while 31 per cent are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive

Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that US officials have warned Israel to avoid.

Vaishali beats Humpy to move into sole lead at Norway chess

India’s R Vaishali came up with a stupendous effort to beat compatriot Koneru Humpy and jump into sole lead in the women’s section of the Norway chess tournament here.

Cost of living doesn't influence salaries; Pune among safest cities for talent: KPMG Survey

Cost of living in a particular city does not influence the compensation packages for talent, a survey of recruitment leaders undertaken by a consultancy firm revealed.

Published 29 May 2024, 13:27 IST
India News

