DH Evening Brief | Delhi sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius; Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Capital sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius, Delhi's Mungeshpur records highest ever temperature
Delhi's Mungeshpur area on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.
Read more
Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.
Read more
TMC to complain to EC if Modi's meditation is televised: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, claiming that it would be a violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Read more
In Punjab, drug problem 'exists even today, increasing', says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the drug problem in Punjab "exists even today and is increasing", and called for strict action against the menace.
Read more
If BJP wins LS polls, it will bring new law to snatch farmers' lands: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed if the BJP retains power at the Centre, it will introduce a law similar to the repealed farm laws to 'snatch the lands of farmers'.
Read more
Two killed by car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son's convoy
A vehicle from the cavalcade of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh knocked two people, both cousin brothers, to death near Chataipur village in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Gonda district on Wednesday morning.
Read more
Around 14% candidates have serious criminal cases; 31% are crorepatis: Report
Around 14 per cent of candidates in this Lok Sabha elections have serious criminal cases charged against them while 31 per cent are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.
Read more
Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive
Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that US officials have warned Israel to avoid.
Read more
Vaishali beats Humpy to move into sole lead at Norway chess
India’s R Vaishali came up with a stupendous effort to beat compatriot Koneru Humpy and jump into sole lead in the women’s section of the Norway chess tournament here.
Read more
Cost of living doesn't influence salaries; Pune among safest cities for talent: KPMG Survey
Cost of living in a particular city does not influence the compensation packages for talent, a survey of recruitment leaders undertaken by a consultancy firm revealed.
Read more