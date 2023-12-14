DH Evening Brief: Derek O'Brien among 14 MPs suspended for 'unruly' conduct in Parliament; HC okays survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

Derek O'Brien among 15 MPs suspended for 'unruly' conduct in Parliament
Fourteen opposition MPs from different parties were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining period of Winter Session on Thursday for disrupting House proceedings. TMC member Derek O'Brien was also suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct" in the House.
Allahabad HC okays survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed a plea seeking a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex, adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura by a court-appointed commissioner.
Lok Sabha security breach: Govt says high-level inquiry initiated, asks opposition not to politicise issue
The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said.
Are we going back to 17th century: Karnataka HC on case of woman paraded naked
Expressing anguish, the Karnataka High Court has termed the incident of a woman being paraded naked in a village in Belagavi district as an "extraordinary case" and said "it will have extraordinary treatment at our hands”.
Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi's brother set on fire, hospitalised
Bajrangi's younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, December 13, night by at least five men. They allegedly poured petrol on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad.
Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Two Naxals including a senior leader involved in the 2019 Jambulkheda blast were killed in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, an official said.
Female voters set to equal men in coming Lok Sabha polls: Report
The gender gap among Indian voters is narrowing with the participation of women set to constitute about half of the turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender. Read more
LS security breach: Delhi Police get 7-day custody of four accused
A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for breaching security at the new Parliament building to the city police's custody for seven days. Read more
AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till January 8
The apex court is seized of a petition filed by Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Poll shows most Palestinians satisfied with the Oct 7 attack on Israel
Almost three in four Palestinians believe the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was correct, and the ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for the Islamist group, both there and in the West Bank, a survey from a respected Palestinian polling institute found.
Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would press on with its war in Ukraine unless Kyiv did a deal that took Moscow's security concerns into account, adding that the goals of the "special military operation" would in any case be met.