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DH Evening Brief | DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, set to be new Karnataka CM; Eggs, stones hurled at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

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Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:45 IST
India News

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