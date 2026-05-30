<h2>D K Shivakumar elected CLP leader, set to be new Karnataka CM</h2>.<p>D K Shivakumar has been elected the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), following a resolution moved by Siddaramaiah, paving way for him to take over as the next chief minister of Karnataka. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-elected-clp-leader-set-to-be-new-karnataka-cm-4021784">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'They want to kill me': Eggs, stones hurled at Abhishek Banerjee during visit to post-poll violence victims' families in Bengal</h2>.<p>While visiting families of post-poll violence victims in West Bengal's Sonarpur area, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed allegedly by locals.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/they-want-to-kill-me-eggs-stones-hurled-at-abhishek-banerjee-during-visit-to-post-poll-violence-victims-families-in-bengal-4021696">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Massive blaze in Bengaluru school building, no casualties</h2>.<p>A massive fire broke out in western Bengaluru on Saturday, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported as the building was empty due to summer holidays for students.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/massive-blaze-in-bengaluru-school-building-no-casualties-4021475">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi says armed forces ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0</h2>.<p>Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan saying the armed forces are fully prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if the need arises.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/army-chief-general-upendra-dwivedi-says-armed-forces-ready-for-operation-sindoor-20-4021524">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump 'betraying diplomacy' with blockade and excessive demands, says Mojtaba Khamenei adviser</h2>.<p>Adviser to Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of "betraying diplomacy for the third time", citing the continued naval blockade on Iran and what he termed ‘excessive demands’ during ongoing negotiations.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-betraying-diplomacy-with-blockade-and-excessive-demands-says-mojtaba-khamenei-adviser-4021607">Read more</a></p>.<h2>9 with links to Pakistan's ISI, Mumbai underworld network arrested, were planning attacks in Delhi</h2>.<p>The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested nine suspected operatives linked to a ISI-Mumbai underworld network that was allegedly planning attacks on vital installations and security personnel in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-police-arrests-nine-suspected-operatives-linked-to-isi-mumbai-underworld-terror-network-4021526">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Explosive RCB eye back-to-back titles against measured GT</h2>.<p>Only two teams remain after a gruelling 10-team battle across 63 days and 73 matches. The finalists of IPL 2026 are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-explosive-rcb-eye-back-to-back-titles-against-measured-gt-4021499">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar & 15 others charged in 200 cr money laundering case</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/jacqueline-fernandez-sukesh-chandrashekhar-15-others-charged-in-200-cr-money-laundering-case-4021736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Gruha Lakshmi payments for 2025 not reached families yet': BJP asks Siddaramaiah to clear scheme arrears before exit</h2>.<p>Ahead of Siddaramaiah's exit, the BJP threw light on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and mentioned that the payments for last year are still due, demanding the outgoing Karnataka CM to clear arrears before demitting office.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/gruha-lakshmi-payments-for-feb-march-2025-not-reached-families-yet-bjp-asks-siddaramaiah-to-clear-scheme-arrears-before-exit-4021372">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BrahMos deal with Vietnam already signed, Indonesia pact in final stages: Defence Secretary</h2>.<p>Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday that a BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam had already been signed, while a similar pact involving Indonesia was in the final stages.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/brahmos-deal-with-vietnam-already-signed-indonesia-pact-in-final-stages-defence-secretary-4021800">Read more</a></p>