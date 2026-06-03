DH Evening Brief | DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM; Expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee claims rebels picked as main Opposition

<h2>Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister</h2>.<p>Congress veteran D K Shivakumar took oath as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sun-rises-on-dks-era-in-karnataka-shivakumar-takes-oath-as-chief-minister-4025987">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee claims support of 58 MLAs, says faction 'accepted as principal opposition'</h2>.<p>The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is witnessing a split as expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee is reportedly set to become the new Leader of Opposition with support of 60 other rebels MLAs.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/expelled-tmc-leader-ritabrata-banerjee-claims-to-be-new-lop-in-west-bengal-with-support-of-60-rebel-mlas-4026076">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian national killed, at least 63 injured in Iran's attack on Kuwait airport</h2>.<p>An Indian citizen was killed in Iran's attack on Kuwait International Airport while at least 63 people were injured, on Wednesday, as per the officials.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/indian-national-killed-at-least-63-injured-in-irans-attack-on-kuwait-airport-4026092">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi hotel fire: People broke glasses, jumped from building in bid to survive blaze that killed 21</h2>.<p>At least 21 people, many of them from Central Asia and Africa, were killed in a tragic fire in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi on Wednesday morning, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-people-broke-glasses-jumped-from-building-in-bid-to-survive-blaze-that-killed-21-4025826">Read more</a></p>.<h2>With Rs 1,413 crore in assets, D K Shivakumar is India's richest Chief Minister, trumps all Hindi heartland CMs' combined wealth</h2>.<p>With declared assets of Rs 1,413 crore, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is now India’s richest chief minister, beating the combined wealth of 10 chief ministers of the Hindi heartland states, according to the latest available election affidavits.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/with-rs-1413-crore-in-assets-dk-shivakumar-set-to-become-indias-richest-cm-4025822">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Did call him crazy': Donald Trump says was 'perturbed' over Netanyahu 'constantly fighting' with Lebanon</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "crazy" during a phone exchange over his stance of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon in an interview broadcast.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/did-call-him-crazy-donald-trump-says-was-perturbed-over-netanyahu-constantly-fighting-with-lebanon-4026116">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Engaged with US on probe over concerns related to forced labour, says govt after USTR proposes 12.5% tariff on imports</h2>.<p>India is engaged with the US on investigations over concerns related to forced labour and excess industrial capacity, the government said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/engaged-with-us-on-probe-over-concerns-related-to-forced-labour-says-govt-after-ustr-proposes-125-tariff-on-imports-4025736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Annamalai exits BJP: Will history repeat itself with a U-turn?</h2>.<p>Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai submitting his resignation from the party, following the major setback it suffered in the Legislative Assembly elections, underscores a specific political friction point.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/annamalai-exits-bjp-will-history-repeat-itself-with-a-u-turn-4025871">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Girls locked in dog cages, raped by hundreds': UK MP shares chilling testimonies of survivors of Pakistan 'grooming gangs'<br></h2>.<p>British MP Rupert Lowe in Parliament has restarted debates over "grooming gangs" in the United Kingdom, as he conveyed an emotional speech quoting testimonies of survivors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/girls-locked-in-dog-cages-raped-by-600-700-men-uk-mp-rupert-lowe-shares-chilling-testimonies-of-survivors-of-pakistan-grooming-gangs-4025633">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Multiple Indian flavour at globe's ultimate showpiece event</h2>.<p>The FIFA World Cup 2026 will have multiple Indian flavour as four players having roots in the country will make their debut at globe's ultimate showpiece event.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-multiple-indian-flavour-at-globes-ultimate-showpiece-event-newsalert-4025653">Read more</a></p>