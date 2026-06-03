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DH Evening Brief | DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM; Expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee claims rebels picked as main Opposition

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Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:45 IST
India News

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