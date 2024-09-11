Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Doctors demand 30-member team be allowed to meet Mamata; Three unidentified terrorists killed in J&K's Udhampur

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Doctors demand 30-member team be allowed to meet Mamata, want live-telecast of talks

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the R G Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read more

Three unidentified terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Read more

Shimla mosque row: Protesters clash with police at Dhali tunnel; water cannon used to disperse crowd

Protestors demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area clashed with security personnel on Wednesday, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and baton-charged to disperse them.

Read more

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid walks out of Tihar jail on interim bail

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after a court here granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Read more

Madrasas 'unfit' for ‘proper’ education: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights tells Supreme Court

Representative image showing a madrasa

Representative image showing a madrasa

Credit: iStock Photo

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has told the Supreme Court that a Madrasa is an "unsuitable and unfit" place to receive ‘proper’ education as it works in an arbitrary manner and in an overall violation of the Constitutional mandate, Right to Education Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Read more

Rahul Gandhi justified Sikhs for Justice's Khalistani referendum campaign: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has said in a statement that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has justified the Sikhs for Justice's Khalistani referendum campaign by saying on his US visit, "Fight in India is on whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a turban and kada, go to gurudwara."

Read more

Olympian Vinesh Phogat to take on former commercial pilot Yogesh Bairagi in Julana

The Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district is set to witness a keen electoral bout with the BJP fielding Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Congress' wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for the October 5 assembly poll.

Read more

She said, he said: Kamala Harris bests Donald Trump in US presidential debate

Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the skin of Donald Trump in their first presidential debate, challenging him on foreign policy, economy and abortion as she sought to erase the memory of President Joe Biden’s disastrous face-off earlier with the Republican candidate.

Read more

India's bid to match China's factory heft gets a reality check

India's push to become a factory titan has hit a snag: to become a credible alternative to China for global firms, it first needs to warm up to its long-time rival.

Read more

Hockey: India hammer Malaysia 8-1 to enter Asian Champions Trophy semifinals

Defending champions India qualified for the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third successive preliminary round win, here on Wednesday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2024, 12:56 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT