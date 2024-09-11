DH Evening Brief | Doctors demand 30-member team be allowed to meet Mamata; Three unidentified terrorists killed in J&K's Udhampur

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the R G Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Read more
Protestors demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area clashed with security personnel on Wednesday, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and baton-charged to disperse them.
Read more
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after a court here granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.
Representative image showing a madrasa
Credit: iStock Photo
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has told the Supreme Court that a Madrasa is an "unsuitable and unfit" place to receive ‘proper’ education as it works in an arbitrary manner and in an overall violation of the Constitutional mandate, Right to Education Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Read more
Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has said in a statement that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has justified the Sikhs for Justice's Khalistani referendum campaign by saying on his US visit, "Fight in India is on whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a turban and kada, go to gurudwara."
Read more
The Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district is set to witness a keen electoral bout with the BJP fielding Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Congress' wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for the October 5 assembly poll.
Read more
Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the skin of Donald Trump in their first presidential debate, challenging him on foreign policy, economy and abortion as she sought to erase the memory of President Joe Biden’s disastrous face-off earlier with the Republican candidate.
Read more
India's push to become a factory titan has hit a snag: to become a credible alternative to China for global firms, it first needs to warm up to its long-time rival.
Read more
Defending champions India qualified for the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third successive preliminary round win, here on Wednesday.
Read more