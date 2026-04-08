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DH Evening Brief | Donald Trump announces ceasefire in Iran; RBI's MPC maintains repo rate at 5.25%

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Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

Credit: Reuters photo

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Published 08 April 2026, 13:25 IST
India News

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