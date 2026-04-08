<h2>'Stop bombing and attack for two weeks': US President Donald Trump announces ceasefire in Iran</h2>.<p>Trump said he spoke with leaders in Pakistan, which mediated the ceasefire proposal between the US and Iran, seeking a 14-day pause.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/stop-bombing-and-attack-for-two-weeks-us-president-donald-trump-announces-ceasefire-in-iran-3960080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RBI's MPC maintains repo rate at 5.25%; Governor says energy supply disruption can impact economic growth</h2>.<p>The RBI has reduced interest rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025. The last cut came in December 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbis-mpc-maintains-repo-rate-at-525-rbi-governor-sanjay-malhotra-says-energy-supply-disruption-can-impact-economic-growth-3960174">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mallikarjun Kharge expresses ‘sincere regret’ for Gujarat remark at poll rally</h2>.<p>Kharge had made the remark at a rally in Kerala's Idukki while seeking to contrast Kerala's electorate with voters in Gujarat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mallikarjun-kharge-expresses-sincere-regret-for-gujarat-remark-at-poll-rally-3960422">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Within 7 minutes of meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar said 'get lost': TMC's Derek O'Brien</h2>.<p>O'Brien countered by asking the EC to release the video or transcript of the meeting, claiming that the CEC did not say anything like that in the meeting.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/within-7-minutes-of-meeting-cec-gyanesh-kumar-said-get-lost-tmcs-derek-obrien-3960604">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump threatens 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said any country supplying Iran with military weapons will face immediate 50 per cent tariffs with no exemptions, announcing the duty in a social media .<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-announces-50-tariffs-on-nations-supplying-iran-with-weapons-3960717"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Draft’ tag in Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s X post sparks row, people question if the message was scripted</h2>.<p>The controversy intensified after users examined the post’s edit history, where a version timestamped about a minute earlier allegedly included the line: 'Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/draft-tag-in-pak-pm-shehbaz-sharifs-x-post-sparks-row-people-question-if-the-message-was-scripted-3960246">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Hormuz reopening to uranium enrichment: Iran’s 10-point plan explained</h2>.<p>Two senior Iranian officials said the proposal calls for guarantees against future attacks on Iran, a halt to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the removal of all sanctions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/from-hormuz-reopening-to-uranium-enrichment-irans-10-point-plan-explained-3960083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Self-styled Vishwaguru stands exposed’: Congress' dig at PM Modi over Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire</h2>.<p>On Wednesday, in a statement attacking the Modi government, Congress said the role played by Pakistan in mediating the ceasefire between Iran and the is a "severe setback" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "highly personalised diplomacy" and "the self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/self-styled-vishwaguru-stands-exposed-congress-dig-at-pm-modi-over-pakistans-role-in-us-iran-ceasefire-3960244">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gautam Adani wins US court hearing in push to throw out SEC fraud suit</h2>.<p>A US judge granted a request from billionaire Gautam Adani to schedule a hearing in his effort to dismiss a US Securities and Exchange Commission fraud case, which he says lacks necessary jurisdiction as well as fails on multiple reasons.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gautam-adani-wins-us-court-hearing-in-push-to-throw-out-sec-fraud-suit-3960325">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Did Kerala techie fake jungle survival story? BJP files complaint?</h2>.<p>The rural unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a complaint at the Napoklu police station seeking a detailed investigation into the recent missing case of a Kerala woman at Tadiandamol Betta in the taluk.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/did-kerala-techie-fake-jungle-survival-story-bjp-files-complaint-3960479">Read more</a></p>