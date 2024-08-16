Home
DH Evening Brief | EC announces Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana; South cinemas sweep top honours in 70th National Film Awards

Here are the top news from this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 12:43 IST

EC announces Assembly elections: 3-phase J&K polls from Sep 18-Oct 1, Haryana votes on Oct 1; results on Oct 4

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Read more

70th National Film Awards: South cinemas sweep top honours; Rishab Shetty wins best actor for 'Kantara'

New Delhi: Kannada actor Rishab Shetty was on Friday named the best actor for his performance in Kantara, which also bagged the best wholesome entertainer film, in National Film Awards for 2022 announced in Delhi.

Read more

Doctor's rape-murder: Colleagues involved in crime, parents tell CBI

Kolkata: The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime,...

Read more

Institute heads to file FIR within 6 hours of incident of violence against health worker: Government

New Delhi: Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

Read more

Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court over citizenship of Rahul Gandhi

Subramanian Swamy on Friday moved the Delhi High Court over citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had last week claimed that the Congress leader is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".

Read more

EMIs go up for borrowers as SBI hikes lending rate across tenors

State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, has raised the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.1 percentage point), across tenors, making most of the consumer loans costlier.

Read more

NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants

The government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched for a set of guidelines for assessing the creditworthiness and background verification for those availing loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

Read more

Person with constitutional post trying to destroy country’s economy: Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appeared to find fault with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his demand on Adani issue following Hindenburg report, saying it is “extremely worrying” that a person holding a Constitutional post is asking the Supreme Court to “give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying” the country’s economy.

Read more

Muhammad Yunus dials Modi; PM assures support for a democratic and stable Bangladesh

The head of Bangladesh interim government Muhammad Yunus on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, in phone call from Yunus reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.

Read more

Bangladesh student protesters plan new party to cement their revolution

Student demonstrators who ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have rejected calls from Bangladesh's two main political parties for quick elections and are considering creating their own party to cement in place reforms, according to interviews with four protest leaders. Their hope: to avoid a repeat of the last 15 years, in which Hasina ruled the country of some 170 million with an iron fist.

Read more

Published 16 August 2024, 12:43 IST
