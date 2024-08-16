DH Evening Brief | EC announces Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana; South cinemas sweep top honours in 70th National Film Awards

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.
New Delhi: Kannada actor Rishab Shetty was on Friday named the best actor for his performance in Kantara, which also bagged the best wholesome entertainer film, in National Film Awards for 2022 announced in Delhi.
Kolkata: The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime,...
New Delhi: Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.
Subramanian Swamy on Friday moved the Delhi High Court over citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had last week claimed that the Congress leader is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".
State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, has raised the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.1 percentage point), across tenors, making most of the consumer loans costlier.
The government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched for a set of guidelines for assessing the creditworthiness and background verification for those availing loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appeared to find fault with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his demand on Adani issue following Hindenburg report, saying it is “extremely worrying” that a person holding a Constitutional post is asking the Supreme Court to “give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying” the country’s economy.
The head of Bangladesh interim government Muhammad Yunus on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, in phone call from Yunus reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.
Student demonstrators who ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have rejected calls from Bangladesh's two main political parties for quick elections and are considering creating their own party to cement in place reforms, according to interviews with four protest leaders. Their hope: to avoid a repeat of the last 15 years, in which Hasina ruled the country of some 170 million with an iron fist.
