DH Evening Brief | EC announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly; Heavy rainfall brings Bengaluru to its knees

Rains: Holiday declared for schools in Bengaluru on Wednesday
With rains smashing Bengaluru incessantly since Monday night all through Tuesday evening, the city district administration has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday.
EAM S Jaishankar lands in Islamabad to attend SCO meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday landed in Islamabad to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first visit to Pakistan by a senior Indian minister in years.
India-Canada row escalates; New Delhi rejects Ottawa's fresh charges
The India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar escalated further on Tuesday with Ottawa attempting to link the Bishnoi gang with Indian government agents to carry out covert operations in that country and New Delhi stoutly trashing the charges.
J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Stage set for Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar on Oct 16
Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir were finalised on Tuesday with security measures heightened in and around the venue, to ensure a safe and smooth event.
Baba Siddiqui killing: UP man arrested in Pune for supplying money and other logistics for murder
The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, officials said on Tuesday.
Woman burns effigies of husband, in-laws to mark 'Ravana Dahan' in UP's Hamirpur
In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, about 250 kilometres from here, a woman performed a totally different kind of ‘Ravana Dahan’ (burning of the Ravana effigy).
Rape allegations against Kylian Mbappe: French superstar calls it 'fake news'
French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has denied accusations of rape made against him in Sweden.
Cybersecurity jobs jump 14% over past year; Bengaluru tops list: Report
Increasing focus on data safety witnessed an average 14 per cent rise in job postings for cybersecurity professionals over the last one year, according to a report released on Tuesday.
Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan
Here is what we know about China's strategic intentions behind this week's drills and their new features.
