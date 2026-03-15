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DH Evening Brief | EC releases poll schedule for 4 states, 1 UT; counting on May 4; Kerala: LDF-UDF duel turns triangular as BJP-NDA eyes bigger role

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Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 13:25 IST
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