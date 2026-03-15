<h2>Election Commission announces election schedule for 4 states, Puducherry; two-phase polling in West Bengal</h2>.<p>The announcement for the upcoming assembly elections in four states and Union Territory was announced on Sunday by the Election Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/election-commission-announces-election-schedule-for-4-states-puducherry-two-phase-polling-in-west-bengal-3932679">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala polls: LDF-UDF duel turns triangular as BJP-NDA eyes bigger role</h2>.<p>Amid the tightly fought election between the LDF and the UDF, the chances of the NDA emerging as a decisive force could not be ruled out as the saffron party has been improving its performance in some of the constituencies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-polls-ldf-udf-duel-turns-triangular-as-bjp-nda-eyes-bigger-role-3932719">Read more </a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict | Centre orders PNG users to surrender LPG cylinders</h2>.<p>The government issued a new rule on Piped Natural Gas and LPG connections, amid the escalating crisis of cylinder supply.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-centre-orders-png-users-to-surrender-lpg-cylinders-3932331">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Big budgets, bigger losses: Is pan-India ambition hurting Kannada cinema?<br></h2>.<p>When filmmakers only templatise the last big hit, they neglect the wealth of intimate cinematic possibilities in their midst<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/big-budgets-bigger-losses-is-pan-india-ambition-hurting-kannada-cinema-3932186">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No team bigger': Jay Shah reacts to Bangladesh, Pakistan's pre-T20 World Cup row<br></h2>.<p>International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah had strong words regarding the pre-T20 World Cup drama where Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament citing "security concerns" in India, while Pakistan threatened to boycott in solidarity.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/no-team-bigger-jay-shah-reacts-to-bangladesh-pakistans-pre-t20-world-cup-row-3932361">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector</h2>.<p>A Pakistani terrorist was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/pakistani-terrorist-killed-as-army-foils-infiltration-bid-in-uri-sector-3932418">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump threatens more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, pushes allies on Strait of Hormuz<br></h2>.<p>The comments marked an escalation in rhetoric from the president, who had previously said the US targeted only military sites on Kharg.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-threatens-more-strikes-on-irans-kharg-island-pushes-allies-on-strait-of-hormuz-3932301">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'MCC-Modi's Code of Campaigning': Cong's dig at EC<br></h2>.<p>The opposition party also claimed that the poll schedule announcement 'would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mcc-modis-code-of-campaigning-congs-dig-at-ec-3932424">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: D K Suresh raises concern over sale of milk at Re 1 per litre</h2>.<p>Suresh alleged that the companies were doing this to attract consumers and improve their market share.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-d-k-suresh-raises-concern-over-sale-of-milk-at-re-1-per-litre-3932182">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India, Air India Express curtails ad-hoc flights from India to UAE on March 15<br></h2>.<p>Air India and Air India Express are compelled to curtail their ad-hoc operations for March 15, the company said on Monday. This comes following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/air-india-air-india-express-curtails-ad-hoc-flights-from-india-to-uae-on-march-15-3932335">Read more</a></p>