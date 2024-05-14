DH Evening Brief | EC says 'appropriate action' under consideration over plaints against PM and Rahul; AAP to be made accused in excise policy case, ED tells HC

Almost three weeks have gone by but the Election Commission is yet to take action on its notices to the chiefs of BJP and Congress regarding complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.
Read more
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.
Read more
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer to "cook food" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi elicited mixed responses from different political parties, with the BJP terming it a "political agenda" and the CPI(M) dubbing it as an "understanding"between the TMC and the saffron party.
Read more
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that there was a 'big whale' behind the leaking of explicit videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew and party MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna.
Read more
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reproached Indian Medical Association President R V Asokan for his verbal 'attack' on the institution in the ongoing contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading advertisements case.
Read more
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP has managed to win 270 of the 379 seats that went to polls in the initial four phases of the Lok Sabha polls. For the BJP the target that now remains is to go past the 400 mark, he added.
Read more
Police have confirmed that one official has been killed after a fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday.
Read more
A five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday.
Read more
At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters who attacked paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has been rocked by protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated bills.
Read more