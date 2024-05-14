Home
DH Evening Brief | EC says 'appropriate action' under consideration over plaints against PM and Rahul; AAP to be made accused in excise policy case, ED tells HC

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 14:08 IST

'Appropriate action under consideration': EC on complaints against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Almost three weeks have gone by but the Election Commission is yet to take action on its notices to the chiefs of BJP and Congress regarding complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Read more

Excise policy case: AAP to be made accused in excise policy case, ED tells Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

Read more

Kejriwal's PS misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Read more

'She is insulting Sanatani Hindus': Mamata's offer to cook food for PM Modi stirs controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer to "cook food" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi elicited mixed responses from different political parties, with the BJP terming it a "political agenda" and the CPI(M) dubbing it as an "understanding"between the TMC and the saffron party.

Read more

Kumaraswamy says 'big whale' behind leaking Prajwal Revanna explicit videos; Shivakumar refutes

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that there was a 'big whale' behind the leaking of explicit videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew and party MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna.

Read more

'You can't sit on couch giving interview, lampooning the court,' SC rejects IMA head's apology

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reproached Indian Medical Association President R V Asokan for his verbal 'attack' on the institution in the ongoing contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading advertisements case.

Read more

Amit Shah claims BJP has already confirmed victory in 270 seats

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP has managed to win 270 of the 379 seats that went to polls in the initial four phases of the Lok Sabha polls. For the BJP the target that now remains is to go past the 400 mark, he added.

Read more

One killed in blaze at Income Tax office in Delhi

Police have confirmed that one official has been killed after a fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday.

Read more

Five-month-old baby mauled to death by dog in Telangana

A five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday.

Read more

3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters who attacked paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has been rocked by protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated bills.

Read more

