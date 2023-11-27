JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme; Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 13:05 IST

Follow Us

Telangana polls: EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' Scheme

[object Object]

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew its permission allowing the BRS-led Telangana government to disburse financial aid to farmers under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme after Finance Minister T Harish Rao “violated” the Model Code of Conduct by making an announcement about handing over money to beneficiaries. Read more

Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut; three arrested

[object Object]

In a virtual redux of an upper-caste man peeing on a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh a few months back, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town was brutally assaulted and urinated upon by some men. Read more

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA as rescue ops continue

[object Object]

Manual horizontal digging will start soon in addition to the ongoing top-down drilling to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, NDMA said on Monday. Read more

Boy stabbed 108 times by classmates using compass in Indore

[object Object]

A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. Read more

Gaza to get Elon Musk's Starlink? Israel all for it

[object Object]

Israel hosted Elon Musk on Monday, saying it had reached an agreement in principle for using his SpaceX company's Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip, where a pause to the war against Hamas coincided with the tech entrepreneur's visit. Read more

'It shows their hatred for PM': BJP on Oppn parties' criticism of Modi's Tejas sortie

[object Object]

The BJP on Monday lashed out at the opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft, alleging that they do not just hate him but also do not want the country's welfare. Read more

India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven: Poll

[object Object]

India's economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Read more

Gujarat Titans appoint Shubman as captain

[object Object]

Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians. Read more

Has Election Commission become a vestigial appendage of ruling BJP?

[object Object]

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never misses a chance to highlight the virtues of a ‘double-engine’ sarkar — the criminally egregious, anti-constitutional, and anti-citizen propositions with which leaders from the party remind the electorate in a state that they need to vote for the BJP in order for the smooth running of the government. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 November 2023, 13:05 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT