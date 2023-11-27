DH Evening Brief: EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme; Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut

Telangana polls: EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' Scheme
The Election Commission on Monday withdrew its permission allowing the BRS-led Telangana government to disburse financial aid to farmers under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme after Finance Minister T Harish Rao “violated” the Model Code of Conduct by making an announcement about handing over money to beneficiaries. Read more
Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut; three arrested
In a virtual redux of an upper-caste man peeing on a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh a few months back, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town was brutally assaulted and urinated upon by some men. Read more
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA as rescue ops continue
Manual horizontal digging will start soon in addition to the ongoing top-down drilling to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, NDMA said on Monday. Read more
Boy stabbed 108 times by classmates using compass in Indore
A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. Read more
Gaza to get Elon Musk's Starlink? Israel all for it
Israel hosted Elon Musk on Monday, saying it had reached an agreement in principle for using his SpaceX company's Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip, where a pause to the war against Hamas coincided with the tech entrepreneur's visit. Read more
'It shows their hatred for PM': BJP on Oppn parties' criticism of Modi's Tejas sortie
The BJP on Monday lashed out at the opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft, alleging that they do not just hate him but also do not want the country's welfare. Read more
India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven: Poll
India's economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Read more
Gujarat Titans appoint Shubman as captain
Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians. Read more
Has Election Commission become a vestigial appendage of ruling BJP?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never misses a chance to highlight the virtues of a ‘double-engine’ sarkar — the criminally egregious, anti-constitutional, and anti-citizen propositions with which leaders from the party remind the electorate in a state that they need to vote for the BJP in order for the smooth running of the government. Read more