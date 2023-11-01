DH Evening Brief: ED attaches assets worth Rs 503 cr of Jet Airways founder; Elusive leopard shot dead by forest officials in Bengaluru

ED attaches assets worth Rs 503 cr of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 503 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.
Elusive leopard shot dead by forest officials in Bengaluru
The forest officials shot dead the elusive leopard that scared Bengaluru residents for the past five days. After three days of intense search operations, the forest department officials tracked the wild cat in the city's outskirts near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru South. They set a cage and tried to trap the leopard and when their efforts failed, shots were fired, officials said.
All-party meet resolves to give reservation to Marathas without disturbing other communities' quotas
The all-party meeting in Maharashtra on Wednesday reiterated and once again unanimously resolved to give reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing the quota of other communities.
Parliamentary committee on IT mulls summoning Apple representatives over 'state-sponsored' hacking issue
An official of the committee secretariat said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) is contemplating summoning Apple representatives during an upcoming meeting to address the recent 'state-sponsored attacks' on several public figures in India, ANI reported.
Modi govt hikes price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 101.50
Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was cut by almost 6 per cent after four rounds of monthly increases since July, while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rates were raised by a steep Rs 101.5 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.
Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday made a pitch for holding competitive exams for central government jobs in Kannada saying it is not possible to conduct them in Hindi or English alone.
Key points from Mahua Moitra's letter to Lok Sabha Ethics Committee
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is set to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 in the alleged cash-for-query case. Just before her much-anticipated appearance, she has released a copy of the letter she submitted to the panel, on X (formerly Twitter).
Iran's Khamenei urges Muslim countries to boycott Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, state media reported.
Can Congress win trust of both Brahmins and OBCs?
The Congress will have to walk a fine line between wooing the OBCs through the caste census while also reassuring the Brahmins that their interests will be protected.
3 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion near LoC in J&K's Poonch
Three Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.
The soldiers were patrolling Phagwari Gali area in Mendhar sector when the landmine got activated, the officials said quoting preliminary information.
