DH Evening Brief: ED issues 6th summons to Kejriwal in money laundering case; Farmers stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders for heading to Delhi

ED issues 6th summons to Arivind Kejriwal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh and the 6th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.
Farmers stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders for heading to Delhi
Chandigarh: Scores of farmers from Punjab continued to stay put at the two borders of the state and Haryana on Wednesday while security personnel fired some tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.
PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.
BJP garnered 90% of corporate donations received by national parties
Ruling BJP bagged nearly 90% of corporate donations worth Rs 680.49 crore that five national parties together gathered in 2022-23.
An analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed the BJP's catch was eight times more than what other parties – Congress, AAP, NPP and CPI(M) – together garnered.
Two Congress MLAs 'join govt', but to remain in Opposition party, says Assam CM Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said two Congress MLAs- Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das - have decided to 'join the government'.
Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru liquor ban be limited to 2 days of voting and counting for council bypoll
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday eased the liquor ban imposed due to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election. Now the ban will be restricted to only two days — on the day of polling (February 16) and the subsequent counting day (February 20).
Watch: Bengaluru's helmetless rider bites cop's finger while snatching key
A man who was driving a scooter without a helmet, bit a traffic police's finger when he tried to stop the driver. The bizarre event took place in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area and the video has gone viral.
Pakistan stalemate ends, Shehbaz Sharif's party seeks to get partner PPP to join cabinet
A political stalemate in Pakistan, after an inconclusive election, ended with Shehbaz Sharif chosen to lead the country again, while efforts were underway on Wednesday to get the second-largest party to join the government to ensure stability.
World today needs govts that are inclusive, free from corruption: PM Modi in UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption, as he asserted that his mantra over the years has been "minimum government, maximum governance".
Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar injured after falling down on car bonnet, taken to hospital
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was injured on Wednesday after losing balance and falling on a car's bonnet, on which he was standing, while addressing reporters in North 24 Parganas district, following which he was taken to a hospital, a party official said.