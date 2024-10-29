DH Evening Brief: ED search at Siddaramaiah aide's house continues; NCP's Nawab Malik enters polls fray despite BJP's opposition

Malik filed two nomination papers - one as an Independent candidate and another with the AB Form of NCP. Read more
In a setback to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the discharge of him in a case related to the disproportionate assets (DA) case. Read more
TMC member Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for a day from the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill for unruly conduct, on Tuesday accused BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him at the panel meeting last week and said he never intended to throw the broken glass bottle at the Chair. Read more
The Karnataka High Court has reserved its order on the interim bail sought by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on medical grounds, Live Law reported. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests". Read more
Trouble for senior journalist Mahesh Langa continues as Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday registered a fresh FIR against him. Read more
In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he has received "high-level assurances" in New Delhi regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT). Read more
The origin of India’s quick-commerce revolution is not purely psychological. It’s also financial, economic and social. Read more
In the summer of 2018, off the coast of British Columbia, an orca named Tahlequah gave birth. When the calf died after 30 minutes, Tahlequah refused to let go. For more than two weeks, she carried her calf’s body around, often balancing it on her nose as she swam. Read more