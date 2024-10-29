Home
DH Evening Brief: ED search at Siddaramaiah aide's house continues; NCP's Nawab Malik enters polls fray despite BJP's opposition

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:37 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | NCP's Nawab Malik enters polls fray despite BJP's opposition

Malik filed two nomination papers - one as an Independent candidate and another with the AB Form of NCP. Read more

Madras High Courts sets aside discharge of Panneerselvam in DA case

In a setback to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the discharge of him in a case related to the disproportionate assets (DA) case. Read more

'Was provoked by BJP leader, never intended to throw broken bottle at JPC chief': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

TMC member Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for a day from the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill for unruly conduct, on Tuesday accused BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him at the panel meeting last week and said he never intended to throw the broken glass bottle at the Chair. Read more

Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka High Court reserves order on interim bail sought by Darshan

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its order on the interim bail sought by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on medical grounds, Live Law reported. Read more

'No Ayushman Bharat benefits for elderly in Delhi, Bengal as TMC, AAP not implementing it for political reasons': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests". Read more

Yet another FIR against arrested scribe Mahesh Langa by Gujarat Police, third case for cheating

Trouble for senior journalist Mahesh Langa continues as Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday registered a fresh FIR against him. Read more

Have received high-level assurances on statehood restoration to J&K: Omar Abdullah

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he has received "high-level assurances" in New Delhi regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT). Read more

A lot can go wrong when everything arrives in 10 minutes

The origin of India’s quick-commerce revolution is not purely psychological. It’s also financial, economic and social. Read more

What ants and orcas can teach us about death

In the summer of 2018, off the coast of British Columbia, an orca named Tahlequah gave birth. When the calf died after 30 minutes, Tahlequah refused to let go. For more than two weeks, she carried her calf’s body around, often balancing it on her nose as she swam. Read more

Published 29 October 2024, 12:37 IST
