DH Evening Brief | Electoral bonds data to be disclosed to public in due time, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar after SBI submission to EC

Election Commission will disclose details on electoral bonds in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar
The Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information 'in time', Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in Jammu on Wednesday.
SBI reveals 22,217 electoral bonds purchased, 22,030 redeemed from April 1, 2019 to Feb 15, 2024
The State Bank of India has told the Supreme Court that a record on information related to the date of purchase of electoral bonds, denomination and name of buyer, and the date and denominations of encashment have been made available to the Election Commission in digital form.
Row over appointment of EC: Supreme Court to hear plea of NGO on March 15
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 15 a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and election commissioners on the grounds that the poll panel should be insulated from “political” and “executive interference” to maintain a healthy democracy.
Nayab Singh Saini govt wins floor test in Haryana Assembly
The newly-instated Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly here through a voice vote.
Mamata disowns brother after he expressed displeasure over ticket distribution in Howrah
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday disowned her younger brother Babun Banerjee after he expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
'CM Saini will take care of Karnal,' says Manohar Lal Khattar as he resigns as MLA amid Lok Sabha candidature buzz
Amid speculation that he may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar on Wednesday announced he was resigning as a member of the state Assembly. Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency now.
BJP names all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls, Khandu to contest from Mukto
The BJP on Wednesday names its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.
Court sentences Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in three-decade-old case
Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Varanasi MP/MLA court in a fake gun license case registered against him in 1990.
China says boundary issue with India does not represent entirety of bilateral ties
China on Wednesday said the Sino-India boundary issue does not represent the entirety of the bilateral ties and called for enhancing mutual trust between the two countries to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement.
Google restricts replies to queries on Lok Sabha polls via Gemini AI
“We have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses,” Google said in a blog post on Tuesday. “We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously and are continuously working to improve our protections.”
Tata Motors to invest Rs 9,000 crore to set up vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors will be investing Rs 9,000 crore to set up a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to provide jobs to 5,000 people.
Sensex tanks 900 points to slip below 73k amid broad-based selloff; small cap, mid cap tumble
Equity benchmark index Sensex on Wednesday crashed over 900 points to sink below the 73,000 level due to widespread selling pressure amid a sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices. The 30-share index tanked 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,761.89. During the day, it dropped 1,152.25 points or 1.56 per cent to 72,515.71.