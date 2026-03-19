DH Evening Brief | Energy prices surge after Iran retaliates to Israeli attack; 'Has been a testing time for everyone,' says MEA on West Asia conflict

<h2>Energy prices surge after Iran retaliates to Israeli attack on South Pars gas field</h2>.<p>European gas prices surged 28 per cent and oil gained 6 per cent on Thursday after Iran attacked energy infrastructure in the Middle East in retaliation against Israeli attacks.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/energy-prices-surge-after-iran-retaliates-to-israeli-attack-on-south-pars-gas-field-3937816">Read more</a></p>.<h2>It has been testing time, not just for us, but entire global community: MEA on West Asia situation</h2>.<p>As West Asia conflict spirals into full-blown regional war, its impact is being felt across the world. During a press conference, Indian officials too said it has been been a "testing time", not just for the country, but the entire global community.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/it-has-been-testing-time-not-just-for-us-but-entire-global-community-mea-on-west-asia-situation-3937639">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | R G Kar victim's mother eyes BJP ticket, may contest from Panihati in Bengal's North 24 District</h2>.<p>The mother of R G Kar victim on Thursday said she wants to contest the West Bengal Assembly election as a BJP candidate, asserting that she aims to take the political route to remove the TMC government.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-r-g-kar-victims-mother-eyes-bjp-ticket-may-contest-from-panihati-in-bengals-north-24-district-3937539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP releases second list of 111 candidates</h2>.<p>The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, fielding Rekha Patra from Hingalganj and Roopa Ganguly from Sonarpur Dakshin.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-bjp-releases-second-list-of-111-candidates-3937682">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to increase LPG supply in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged the Centre to immediately intervene to address a severe shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-urges-centre-to-increase-lpg-supply-in-bengaluru-3937524">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Angry Israel violently lashed out': Trump after attack on Iran's major gas field, says won't happen again</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump has said that Israel won't attack Iran gas field again after it 'lashed out violently'. He said "angry Israel" had attacked Iran's major gas field, and now it won't unless Iran retaliated.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/angry-israel-violently-lashed-out-trump-after-attack-on-irans-major-gas-field-says-wont-happen-again-3937415">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bird flu in Kerala: 5,961 domestic birds to be culled</h2>.<p>Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in Ward 7 of Muhamma grama panchayat in this district, prompting authorities to initiate containment measures in line with the Government of India's 2021 action plan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/bird-flu-in-kerala-5961-domestic-birds-to-be-culled-3937495">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Snake venom case: SC quashes FIR, proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR and subsequent proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav who was arrested for allegedly using snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in 2023, and said the case cannot be sustained in law.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/snake-venom-case-sc-quashes-fir-proceedings-against-youtuber-elvish-yadav-3937508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court grants 11-day NIA custody of six arrested Ukranians, US national</h2>.<p>Observing that criminal conspiracy is hatched in secrecy, a Delhi court has granted the NIA 11-day custody of six Ukrainians and one US national accused of training Myanmar-based Ethnics Armed Groups (EAGs), known to support insurgent groups in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-grants-11-day-nia-custody-of-six-arrested-ukranians-us-national-3937732">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and lyricist Raqueeb Alam, asks them to appear on March 24</h2>.<p>The Sarke Chunar controversy row doesn't seem to slow down even after the makers have taken down the Hindi version of Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse from Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ncw-summons-nora-fatehi-sanjay-dutt-and-lyricist-raqueeb-alam-asks-them-to-appear-on-march-24-3937321">Read more</a></p>