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DH Evening Brief | Energy prices surge after Iran retaliates to Israeli attack; 'Has been a testing time for everyone,' says MEA on West Asia conflict

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Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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