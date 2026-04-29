<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Chai BJP sarkar' in Bengal this time? Most pollsters predict saffron win in state</h2>.<p>With the second and the final phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections polling coming to the conclusion, exit poll predictions came out Wednesday. In their projections, most of the pollsters predicted that the BJP might be defeating TMC and would likely form the government in Bengal for the first time.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-chai-bjp-sarkar-in-bengal-this-time-most-pollsters-predict-saffron-win-in-state-3985380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Bengaluru, orange alert issued for next 3 hours</h2>.<p>Bengaluru's streets were strewn with pellets of white ice as a powerful hailstorm struck the city on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed pre-monsoon showers amid severe summer heat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/powerful-hailstorm-strikes-bengaluru-orange-alert-for-next-3-hours-3985256">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Central forces working to help BJP: Mamata Banerjee after casting vote</h2>.<p>Amid controversy over deployment of central forces during West Bengal elections, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the forces were working in favour of BJP. Banerjee further said that the polls were not being conducted in a free and fair manner.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-central-forces-working-to-help-bjp-mamata-banerjee-after-casting-vote-3985264">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi hails high voter turnout in Bengal, dubs Congress, SP ‘anti-women’</h2>.<p>Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the high voter turnout in the Bengal assembly polls saying that the state had not witnessed such a massive turnout in decades even as he continued his attack on the opposition parties for not supporting the Women’s quota Bill in the Lok Sabha and termed them as ‘anti-women’.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-modi-hails-high-voter-turnout-in-bengal-dubs-cong-sp-anti-women-3985089">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP accuses TMC of tampering with EVM; West Bengal CEO says booth will go for repoll if claims verified</h2>.<p>During the last phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday, the BJP accused the TMC of tampering with the EVMs and causing them to malfunction.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/bjp-accuses-tmc-of-tampering-with-evm-west-bengal-ceo-says-booth-will-go-for-repoll-if-claims-verified-3984890">Read more</a></p>.<h2>GBA bans animal slaughter and meat sale in Bengaluru on Buddha Purnima</h2>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority has prohibited the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in Bengaluru on May 1, 2026, in view of Buddha Purnima.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/gba-bans-animal-slaughter-and-meat-sale-in-bengaluru-on-buddha-purnima-3984997">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least seven dead as Bowring Hospital's wall collapses following rains</h2>.<p>At least seven people died, including a child, when a wall collapsed at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar following torrential rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/at-least-seven-dead-as-bowring-hospitals-wall-collapses-following-rains-3985365">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Man arrested for attempted murder in London's Jewish area, condition of injured stable</h2>.<p>British police said on Wednesday that a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in an area of north London with a large Jewish population.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/man-arrested-for-attempted-murder-in-londons-jewish-area-condition-of-injured-stable-3985243">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump and King Charles related? Viral genealogy sparks buzz</h2>.<p>A drawn-out, yet thorough, research was conducted by the Daily Mail publication on Monday, where the world learnt that US President Donald Trump and the British monarch King Charles could very well be distant cousins.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/trump-and-king-charles-related-viral-genealogy-sparks-buzz-3984721">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee falls 14 paise to close near all-time low level at 94.82 against US dollar</h2>.<p>The rupee depreciated 14 paise to close near its all-time low at 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, pressured by rising Brent crude oil prices, hovering around $115 per barrel, and continued foreign capital outflows.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-settles-at-all-time-closing-low-of-9486-against-us-dollar-3985079">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UEFA Champions League: Holders PSG edge Bayern 5-4 in record-breaking first leg semifinal</h2>.<p>Defending champions Paris St Germain battled past visitors Bayern Munich 5-4 in a pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday that had a record number of goals at this stage of the competition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/uefa-champions-league-holders-psg-edge-bayern-5-4-in-record-breaking-first-leg-semifinal-3984683">Read more</a></p>