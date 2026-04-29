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DH Evening Brief | Exit polls predict BJP win in Assam, edge in Bengal; Heavy rains, hailstorm lash B'luru, orange alert issued

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Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:43 IST
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