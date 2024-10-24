DH Evening Brief | Expelled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma takes a dig at Canada; SC asks Ajit Pawar faction to use clock symbol with disclaimer

The Supreme Court sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of "clock" symbol.
At BRICS meet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy, and agreements
The Union Cabinet approved two rail projects covering Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been announced as the NDA candidate for the upcoming assembly bypolls from Karnataka's Channapatna constituency.
Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has criticised the decision of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to field a candidate in his constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, saying staying together was never in their nature.
Congress on Thursday announced that it will not field any candidates for the Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and unconditionally support I.N.D.I.A. candidates.
A five-year-old girl succumbed to fever at a government medical college here, with her family alleging that the doctors and the staff were playing cricket.
Washington Sundar dazzled on his return to India's side with seven wickets New Zealand were spun out for 259 on day one of the second Test on Thursday.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower, extending their losing run to the fourth straight day due to selling in FMCG and auto shares on disappointing earnings and unabated FII outflows.
Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released from prison.
