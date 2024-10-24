Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Expelled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma takes a dig at Canada; SC asks Ajit Pawar faction to use clock symbol with disclaimer

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 13:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Declare NCP's 'clock' symbol sub-judice in posters, Supreme Court notice to Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of "clock" symbol.

Read more

Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at BRICS

At BRICS meet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy, and agreements

Read more

Cabinet approves 2 rail projects covering Andhra, Telangana, Bihar with estimated cost of Rs 6,798 cr

The Union Cabinet approved two rail projects covering Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore.

Read more

H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil to contest as NDA candidate from Channapatna

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been announced as the NDA candidate for the upcoming assembly bypolls from Karnataka's Channapatna constituency.

Read more

Zeeshan Siddique attacks Sena (UBT): Staying together was never in their nature

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has criticised the decision of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to field a candidate in his constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, saying staying together was never in their nature.

Read more

Congress not to contest any seats; says ‘not seats but winning’ important as it supports I.N.D.I.A. candidates

Congress on Thursday announced that it will not field any candidates for the Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and unconditionally support I.N.D.I.A. candidates.

Read more

5-year-old dies at govt hospital, family alleges doctors were playing cricket

A five-year-old girl succumbed to fever at a government medical college here, with her family alleging that the doctors and the staff were playing cricket.

Read more

Washington Sundar ends with seven wickets as India bowl out NZ for 259

Washington Sundar dazzled on his return to India's side with seven wickets New Zealand were spun out for 259 on day one of the second Test on Thursday.

Read more

Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid FII outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower, extending their losing run to the fourth straight day due to selling in FMCG and auto shares on disappointing earnings and unabated FII outflows.

Read more

Pakistan former PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi freed from jail on bail

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released from prison.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 13:37 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us