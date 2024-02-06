DH Evening Brief: Uttarakhand Oppn demands UCC bill be referred to select committee, Allahabad HC tells Muslim side to prove Gyanvapi cellar possession

Refer UCC bill to select committee: Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly
Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya on Tuesday said it would have been better if members were allowed enough time to study the Uniform Civil Code bill and suggested that it should be referred to a select committee of the House t...
Has to be on record that you were in possession of cellar: Allahabad HC tells Muslim side in Gyanvapi mosque row
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, continued hearing the Muslim Committee's plea challenging the Varanasi High Court order in the Gyanvapi mosque case.
Don't understand BJP's obsession with the dog: Rahul Gandhi on viral video
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands.
7 killed, 63 injured in blaze at firecrackers unit in MP's Harda
Seven people were killed and 63 others injured after an explosion leading to a blaze at a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.
1984 riots: Delhi HC gives SIT time to file reply to plea for action against Kamal Nath
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave a Special Investigation Team time to file its status report on a plea seeking action against Congress' Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and listed the matter for April...
ED deleted audio of CCTV recordings of interrogation in excise policy case, says Atishi
Senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday slammed the ED raids on party members' residences and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to 'scare and silence' the party using probe agencies.
Pawar vs Pawar: Battle for family bastion Baramati to be interesting
For well over five decades, the Pawar family has represented Baramati in the Pune district. However, 2024 may change the dynamics in this bustling town known for its agriculture, cooperatives, industries and the social sector.
RBI crackdown on Paytm spooks retailers; Walmart, Google swoop in
Hit by a regulatory crackdown, India's Paytm is mobilizing its sales team to reassure the merchants who use its app to accept digital payments just as Walmart and Google are targeting those same vendors with their rival offerings.
Indian hockey player booked in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting minor
Indian hockey player Varun Kumar was booked by the Bengaluru police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.
Boucher expects Rohit to play more freely with the bat for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that Rohit Sharma's removal from the team's captaincy was a tough decision meant to free him as a batter given that he did not have a great run in the past couple of seasons.
