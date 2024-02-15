DH Evening Brief: SC strikes down electoral bonds scheme; Abdullahs disagree on NC leaving I.N.D.I.A.

Supreme Court strikes down Electoral Bond Scheme as unconstitutional
In a major landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme introduced on January 2, 2018 as an anonymous mode to contribute to political parties by declaring it as "unconstitutional" for violating the right to information of citizens and possible quid pro quo by the large corporations.
NC leader Omar Abdullah takes volte-face on his father's statement of leaving I.N.D.I.A. bloc
In a damage-control exercise, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday said his party will continue to remain a member of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
The statement came hours after his father and party president Farooq Abdullah announced his party would contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own, while hinting that he may re-join the BJP-led NDA in the future.
Farmers' protest: Internet services suspended in parts of Punjab till Feb 16
Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
BJP, JD(S) inject drama into RS polls by fielding additional candidates; adds anxiety for Congress, SP
The BJP and JD(S) on Thursday injected some last-minute drama into the Rajya Sabha elections by fielding additional candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, thus forcing a contest and adding anxiety to the Congress and Samajwadi Party camps, which will now have to scramble to ensure victory of their third nominees in these states.
Former PM H D Deve Gowda hospitalised for respiratory illness, UTI
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on Thursday morning for respiratory illness and a urinary tract infection.
ED summons Mahua Moitra for questioning on Feb 19 in alleged cash-for-query case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC leader and expelled Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra to appear before it on February 19 for questioning in the alleged cash-for-money case which led to her expulsion from the Parliament's Lower House.
Sandeshkhali: All necessary actions taken; culprits won't be spared, says Mamata in Assembly
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 17 people have been arrested in restive Sandeshkhali and no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.
Bajrang Punia urges UWW to reimpose suspension on WFI
Hardly two days after the United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted the suspension of WFI, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Thursday urged world governing body UWW to reimpose suspension on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), saying reinstating the Sanjay Singh-led body has again put wrestlers under "threat and harassment".
TMC's Mimi Chakraborty quits as MP, says 'politics not my cup of tea'
Popular Bengali actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday said she has resigned as a parliamentarian, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remanded to judicial custody till February 22 in money laundering case
A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Indian expats who moved to UAE from around the globe to volunteer at Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple
A pregnant techie living in Sydney, a couple from Boston and a school teacher from the UK were among several Indian expats across the world who headed to the UAE last year to offer seva at the under-construction first Hindu stone temple here.