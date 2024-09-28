Home
DH Evening Brief: FIR against Sitharaman over electoral bond complaint; Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in Israeli attack

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 13:00 IST

FIR against FM Sitharaman over electoral bond complaint alleging 'criminal conspiracy and extortion'

The Bengaluru police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the alleged 'irregularities' concerning the electoral bonds. Read more

Israeli army announces killing of Lebanese Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Israeli forces have killed Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the military's Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday, a day after an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Read more

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress releases manifesto; Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows

The Congress’ campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections is picking up pace, with the party on Saturday releasing its manifesto promising a the setting up of a state Foreign Employment Board and 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs, among other things, while planning blitzkrieg roadshows by its campaigner-in-chief Rahul Gandhi in the next few days. Read more

POCSO court sentences man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children in hostel in Arunachal Pradesh

A special POCSO court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children, including 15 girls, at a residential school. Read more

AAP to file plea in SC against 'unconstitutional, illegal' MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said. Read more

Lebanon's Nasrallah, who Israel says it has killed, led Hezbollah to become regional force

FILE PHOTO: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah attends a graduation ceremony at a university run by the group in a Beirut suburb April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah attends a graduation ceremony at a university run by the group in a Beirut suburb April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

Air India passenger finds cockroach in food served on Delhi-New York flight; airline expresses concern

An Air India passenger has complained of finding a cockroach in an omelette served onboard the flight from the national capital to New York, with the airline saying the matter has been taken up with the catering service provider for further investigation. Read more

Please don’t ask me to arrange for Coldplay tickets... I don’t get tickets: Devendra Fadnavis

Invited to the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a moment to address Coldplay fans about the ticket ruckus that saw a complaint filed against BookMyShow and Live Nation Entertainment accusing them of a large scale ticketing 'scam'. Read more

Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested for illegally living in Maharashtra

Bangladeshi national Riya Barde, who is a porn star, was recently arrested by Maharashtra Police for illegally staying in India. Read more

How social media is pushing vaping on young Indians

There is an ugly irony to the fact vaping began as a ‘healthy’ alternative to cigarettes but is now a global health epidemic with young people as the main casualties. Read more

Published 28 September 2024, 13:00 IST
India News

