DH Evening Brief: FIR against Sitharaman over electoral bond complaint; Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in Israeli attack

The Bengaluru police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the alleged 'irregularities' concerning the electoral bonds. Read more
Israeli forces have killed Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the military's Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday, a day after an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Read more
The Congress’ campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections is picking up pace, with the party on Saturday releasing its manifesto promising a the setting up of a state Foreign Employment Board and 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs, among other things, while planning blitzkrieg roadshows by its campaigner-in-chief Rahul Gandhi in the next few days. Read more
A special POCSO court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children, including 15 girls, at a residential school. Read more
The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said. Read more
An Air India passenger has complained of finding a cockroach in an omelette served onboard the flight from the national capital to New York, with the airline saying the matter has been taken up with the catering service provider for further investigation. Read more
Bangladeshi national Riya Barde, who is a porn star, was recently arrested by Maharashtra Police for illegally staying in India. Read more
There is an ugly irony to the fact vaping began as a ‘healthy’ alternative to cigarettes but is now a global health epidemic with young people as the main casualties. Read more