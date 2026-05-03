<h2>Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi</h2>.<p>Nine people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/nine-dead-as-fire-breaks-out-in-residential-building-in-east-delhi-3989150"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I am one of the six victims': Vinesh Phogat reveals she is a complainant in Brij Bhushan Case</h2>.<p>Wrestler Vinesh Phogat revealed on Sunday that she is one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/i-am-one-of-the-six-victims-vinesh-phogat-reveals-she-is-a-complainant-in-brij-bhushan-case-3989231"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly Elections 2026 Results: India's political map to be rewritten? All eyes on May 4</h2>.<p>New Delhi: India will know by Monday afternoon whether its political map is set to be rewritten as counting of votes for the high stake elections in four states and a union territory – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry – will be held during the day. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/assembly-elections-2026-results-indias-political-map-to-be-rewritten-all-eyes-on-may-4-3989338"><br>Read more </a></p>.<h2>Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks</h2>.<p>Lahore: Iran has conveyed a “multi-layered proposal” to Washington in an attempt to break the deadlock over peace talks, a senior official familiar with the development said on Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-sends-new-proposal-to-us-over-stalled-peace-talks-3989276"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pune rape-murder | No politician should come to us until accused hanged to death: Father of four-year-old victim</h2>.<p>Following the shocking rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune district, the father of the victim has made a "humble request" to politicians.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/pune-rape-murder-no-politician-should-come-to-us-until-accused-hanged-to-death-father-of-four-year-old-victim-3989280"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'I challenge the entire Union of India, come to Falta': TMC dares BJP ahead of repoll</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday challenged the BJP to win the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal by using its full machinery. This comes after the Election Commission of India on Saturday order a repoll in the constituency scheduled for May 21.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-i-challenge-the-entire-union-of-india-come-to-falta-tmc-dares-bjp-ahead-of-repoll-3989353"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian startup's 'Drishti' satellite launched aboard SpaceX rocket</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye's Mission Drishti satellite was launched on Sunday aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from California.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-startups-drishti-satellite-launched-aboard-spacex-rocket-3989269"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF allies leave Chief Ministerial choice to Congress</h2>.<p>Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary and Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Sunday said UDF allies had left the decision on the chief ministerial candidate to the Congress in the event of the front coming to power.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-udf-allies-leave-chief-ministerial-choice-to-congress-3989344"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir’s viral trap: How misinformation fuels a familiar security threat</h2>.<p>Srinagar: In Kashmir, the battle for control is no longer confined to the ground—it is increasingly being fought in the digital space, where misinformation can travel faster than facts and, at times, trigger real-world consequences.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmirs-viral-trap-how-misinformation-fuels-a-familiar-security-threat-3989161"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | MI's qualification hangs by a thread: What went wrong for the star-studded team?</h2>.<p>Mumbai Indians entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction with just Rs 2 crore and looked like a settled unit. They then acquired the services of South African veteran Quinton de Kock to strengthen the already fearsome squad.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-mis-qualification-hangs-by-a-thread-what-went-wrong-for-the-star-studded-team-3989174"><br>Read more</a></p>